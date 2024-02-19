O'Rielly Chevrolet Centennial Celebration - 100 Years of Automotive Excellence and Community Service in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / O'Rielly Chevrolet is pleased to announce that March 18, 2024, will mark the 100th anniversary of its founding and 100 years of providing retail automotive sales and service to customers in Tucson and Southern Arizona. Since its establishment by Frank O'Rielly in 1924, O'Rielly Chevrolet has remained a family-owned business, employing hundreds of employees and serving tens of thousands of customers over the years. O'Rielly Chevrolet is one of the oldest and largest Chevrolet dealerships in the country and has become deeply intertwined with the fabric of Southern Arizona. This Centennial Celebration marks a signi?cant milestone in the dealership's history and places the company among a small group of local businesses, including El Charro and Garcia's Cleaners, that have remained family-owned and served the Tucson community for more than 100 years.

"Remembering our history keeps us grounded in the present and highly motivated to remain on the leading edge of automotive retail, which is evolving more quickly than ever," says Rob Draper, O'Rielly Chevrolet's Dealer Principal and General Manager. "Our journey isn't just about selling cars and trucks; it's about supporting our employees and their families and our larger family of customers who have done business with us over the course of a century. When we say 'Giving you more since 1924,' we're speaking of our commitment to our customers and our community."

To commemorate this historic milestone, O'Rielly Chevrolet is hosting a public celebration on March 23, 2024. The event is open to all, as an opportunity for the community to meet the dedicated team behind O'Rielly Chevrolet's success and partake in the celebration of 100 years of service and commitment.

O'Rielly Chevrolet extends a warm invitation to all of Tucson and Southern Arizona to join in this landmark celebration. It's a celebration of the dealership's enduring legacy and a party to thank all of O'Rielly Chevrolet's employees and customers, past and present, and the community as a whole, who have supported the company through the decades and been the drivers of its success.

About O'Rielly Chevrolet

Founded by Frank O'Rielly in 1924, O'Rielly Chevrolet is a family-owned Chevrolet dealership serving Tucson and Southern Arizona. Managed for more than 50 years by Frank's son Buck O'Rielly, and currently operated by Buck's son-in-law Rob Draper, O'Rielly is one of the oldest and largest Chevrolet dealerships in the nation. Known as a leader of innovation in retail automotive and for its exceptional customer service, extensive inventory, and deep community ties, O'Rielly Chevrolet is more than a car dealership - it's a part of Tucson's history.

Media Contact:

Roy Lee

Head of Marketing, O'Rielly Chevrolet

rlee@orielly.com

End of Release

6160 E. Broadway Blvd. Tucson, AZ 85711 | 520.829.3876 | rlee@orielly.com

O'Rielly Chevrolet Tucson | Used Car Dealerships Tucson, Arizona (orielly.com)

SOURCE: O'Rielly Chevrolet

View the original press release on accesswire.com