Montag, 19.02.2024
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2024 | 20:02
Estimating Edge: The EDGE Releases New Feature to Keep Contractors Compliant With Roofing Regulations

BOYNTON BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Estimating Edge, a trusted provider of all-in-one commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing trade, has announced the release of Roof Zone Layout/Perimeter 2 for its flagship product, The EDGE® Estimator.

With this new feature, estimators can effortlessly remain compliant with ASCE 7-16 of the International Building Code - making The EDGE one of the only software programs with this built-in compliance. Using a toggle, users can calculate values by either these standards or other preferred standards, reducing manual calculation adjustments.

Adam Oaks, President of Estimating Edge, knows how important this release is to users of The EDGE, saying, "We strive every day to bring innovative and intuitive software to our clients, keeping them compliant with industry standards and competitive in their trades is one of our main goals. We know this new feature will give them a faster way to create effective estimates."

In addition to Roof Zone/ Perimeter 2, The EDGE offers other cutting-edge features for roofing contractors, including Smart Labor® technology, which auto-calculates production changes using preset values, pre-loaded manufacturer databases for most roofing systems and customized pricing for local roofing trade rates.

For more information about this innovative new feature, visit https://www.estimatingedge.com/construction/roofing.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
800-246-0800

SOURCE: Estimating Edge

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

