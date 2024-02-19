Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2024) - COMMB (the Canadian Out-of-Home Marketing and Measurement Bureau) announces the return of the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards for 2024. This prestigious event will take place on May 30th at Mademoiselle on King Street West in Toronto with evolved submission categories, new industry judges, immersive activations, delicious food and beverages.

The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards celebrate Out-of-Home (OOH) creativity, innovative use of data and location, and utilizing the media for community-based initiatives. The inaugural Canadian Out-of-Home Awards in 2023 attracted over 400 attendees, primarily from brands and media agencies to creative agencies and media owners. This year's gala will garner increased visibility to the Canadian out-of-home industry, bolstered by an expanded partnership with BNN Bloomberg and support from COMMB, including 4 new members since January 2024: Canada Billboards, Sanford Outdoor, Vieta Technologies, and Panopoly.







The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards





Elizabeth Crisante, the Canadian Out-of-Home Gala Executive Producer, describes what's expected for the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards for 2024. "Set against the backdrop of our nation's dynamic public spaces, the event will spotlight the innovative achievements that have reshaped the advertising landscape over the past year. As pioneers in utilizing public spaces, we have successfully reinvigorated the essence of these spaces, dominating them with unparalleled creativity. Our gala aims to celebrate and honor the industry's ability to captivate audiences, turning outdoor spaces into canvases for unforgettable brand narratives. Join us as we shine a spotlight on the exceptional talents and achievements that exemplify the spirit of creativity within Canada's out-of-home advertising industry at the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards Gala of 2024."

Amanda Dorenberg, President of COMMB adds her excitement about the gala ahead, "The Canadian Out-of-Home Awards is our industry's special night for recognition and inspiration, highlighting the brightest ideas and most innovative campaigns in our dynamic medium. That's why this year's theme is all about celebrating the innovation and creativity that thrive among us. With new categories and esteemed judges added to the mix, we are shining a light on the incredible work that bridges brands with the public in truly meaningful ways. I can't wait to see everyone gather at Mademoiselle, where we'll celebrate not just last year's achievements but also the exciting future we're building together."

Following the inaugural year's success, the 2024 Canadian Out-of-Home Awards open up exclusive sponsorship opportunities for COMMB members, offering significant visibility. Members looking to contribute and achieve recognition in this celebration of advertising excellence are encouraged to reach out to the COMMB team.

Submit your 2023 campaigns here for the Canadian Out-of-Home Awards gala 2024.

About COMMB

COMMB is the national organization for the Canadian OOH industry comprised of advertisers, advertising agencies and OOH companies. COMMB is responsible for developing and verifying audience measurement methodologies, providing audience data and planning resources, marketing and communications, government relations and member services. www.commb.ca

For more information, please contact:

Elizabeth Crisante

The Canadian Out-of-Home Gala Executive Producer

ecrisante@commb.ca





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198463

SOURCE: We Feature You PR Inc.