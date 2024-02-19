Houston-Based Home Goods Company, Ozarke, Expands into Canadian Market with Launch of ozarke.ca

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Ozarke, a leading home decor company known for its unique and stylish products, is excited to announce its expansion into the Canadian market with the launch of ozarke.ca. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the Houston-based company as it continues to grow its international presence.

Founded with a passion for design and a commitment to quality, Ozarke offers a wide range of home decor products, including minimalist lighting, organic modern home decor, wood wall panels, and dining collections. With a focus on sustainable materials and ethical manufacturing practices, Ozarke is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world and creating a more beautiful and sustainable future for all.

The decision to expand into the Canadian market comes as Ozarke recognizes the growing demand for its products in Canada. By launching ozarke.ca, the company aims to provide Canadian customers with a seamless and customized shopping experience tailored to their needs. The new online platform will feature a wide selection of Ozarke's high-quality home goods, offering competitive pricing and a convenient shopping experience.

"We're thrilled to announce the launch of ozarke.ca, available in both English and French," said Alex Elsaadi, CEO of Ozarke. "With a growing customer base in Canada, we recognized the need to customize their experience journey and make it seamless. This launch is part of our plan to increase our presence in international markets, with four more markets set to launch later this year. We're excited to continue growing and expanding globally, providing our customers with the best experience possible."

Ozarke.ca officially launched on February 19, 2024, and Canadian customers can now access a wide range of high-quality home goods directly from the comfort of their homes.

For more information about Ozarke and its products, visit ozarke.ca.

Media Contact:

Samantha Lynn

Samantha@ozarke.com

SOURCE: Ozarke

View the original press release on accesswire.com