Albertsons Companies Teams Up With Arizona Nonprofits To Fight Hunger

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Albertsons Companies associates recently teamed up with 6 hunger-fighting nonprofits in Arizona for a business hackathon. Our nonprofit partners brought their challenges, and our teams used their technical skills to brainstorm solutions. The result? 25 engaged associates and 6 happy nonprofits with new energy and ideas on how to proceed!

One associate shared: "I am a data person. I didn't know what I could add, but I found that I had so many ideas being able to look at the problem from a new angle. I felt like I really helped and also got to meet some great fellow associates in person."

