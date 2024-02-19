Anzeige
Montag, 19.02.2024
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
19.02.2024 | 22:14
158 Leser
Albertsons Companies Teams Up With Arizona Nonprofits To Fight Hunger

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2024 / Albertsons Companies associates recently teamed up with 6 hunger-fighting nonprofits in Arizona for a business hackathon. Our nonprofit partners brought their challenges, and our teams used their technical skills to brainstorm solutions. The result? 25 engaged associates and 6 happy nonprofits with new energy and ideas on how to proceed!

One associate shared: "I am a data person. I didn't know what I could add, but I found that I had so many ideas being able to look at the problem from a new angle. I felt like I really helped and also got to meet some great fellow associates in person."

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

