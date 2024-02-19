Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on May 3, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 19, 2024. 2024 marks the 48th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and business water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2023 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 10,500 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

