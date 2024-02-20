HONG KONG-BASED DANNY YIP IS THE WINNER OF THE ICON AWARD, PART OF ASIA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS 2024

The creator of legendary Hong Kong restaurant The Chairman is awarded for his efforts in showcasing traditional Cantonese cuisine on the global stage

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest pre-announced award from Asia's Best Restaurants 2024, Hong Kong chef and restaurateur Danny Yip has been awarded the Icon Award - Asia 2024. Voted for by the 318 members of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, this accolade celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to gastronomy worthy of global recognition and who use their platform to drive positive change.

Yip can be credited with changing how Cantonese cuisine is perceived on the world stage. Under his leadership, The Chairman in Hong Kong became the first Chinese restaurant to be crowned No.1 on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in 2021. In the same year, it also became the first Chinese restaurant to reach the top 10 in The World's 50 Best Restaurants ranking.

Established by Yip in 2009, The Chairman is widely praised as a trailblazer in the realm of fine Chinese cuisine. Highlighting Yip's unwavering commitment to using locally sourced ingredients and emphasising simplicity and freshness, the restaurant acquires the freshest catch from the local markets daily via an in-house team of fishers and uses the finest bean curd sheets from Hong Kong institution Shu Kee. Yip also maintains a small, organic farm on the city's outskirts where the team cures meat and pickles vegetables for the restaurant.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "Danny stands as a breath of fresh air in his commitment to his craft, in valuing tradition at the same time as embracing innovation. Leading The Chairman for the past 14 years, he and his team deliver the epitome of authentic Cantonese cuisine. It's an iconic establishment and Danny is a true icon of his industry."

Yip says: "This award is a tremendous honour, not just for me but also for The Chairman team. It serves as a motivator, consistently reminding us of the greater heights we can reach in the days ahead. Alone I can do so little, together we can do so much."

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2024 awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will be held live in Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas, Seoul, South Korea on 26 March 2024.

Media centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2342457/50_Best.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2336441/50_Best_Logo_2024.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hong-kong-based-danny-yip-is-the-winner-of-the-icon-award-part-of-asias-50-best-restaurants-2024-302064902.html