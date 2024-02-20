TOKYO and LONDON, Feb 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co, Ltd, the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co, Ltd, and Value Retail, creator and operator of The Bicester Collection, today announced the expansion of their partnership for another two years, following the success of the initial three-year partnership. This offering will be available in eight luxury shopping destinations across Europe. With the increase in international travel, the extension of this collaboration provides new growth opportunities.In line with JCB's commitment to expand card acceptance across Europe, the partnership initiated in April 2019 has played a pivotal role in fostering growth. Beginning with JCB Card acceptance at boutiques in Bicester Village (London) and La Vallee Village (Paris), JCB Card acceptance has progressively extended to additional Villages across Europe. Over the past two years, this collaboration has resulted in an impressive 51% YoY growth in spending by JCB Cardmembers at The Bicester Collection (as of June 2023). Better still, JCB Card acceptance has expanded to an additional shopping destination, Maasmechelen Village (Brussels).In addition to increased acceptance opportunities for cardmembers, this collaboration will offer more special promotions and savings for valuable JCB Cardmembers. The luxury Villages' brand partners stand to gain from increased spending by Cardmembers from the Asia-Pacific region into Europe, notably from top-spending countries and territories such as Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, Philippines and South Korea. In addition, emerging countries and territories such as India, Vietnam, Laos, and Bahrain, characterised by a commendable uptick in spending, present a promising avenue for brands to explore new revenue streams. This partnership, therefore, serves as a strategic conduit for brands to engage with the valuable clientele that JCB Cardmembers represent, fostering a mutually beneficial relationship.Ray Shinzawa, Managing Director, JCB International (Europe) Ltd, said: "Our partnership with The Bicester Collection has been a great success over several years and we are thrilled to extend it for another two years. This expansion allows us to continue to offer our valuable cardmembers exclusive benefits and increased spending opportunities at luxury shopping destinations across Europe."Graham Stanford, Director of Partnerships, B2B, The Bicester Collection said: "We are delighted to support our brand partners further through the expansion of our partnership with JCB and its 156 million cardmembers. At The Bicester Collection we are committed to providing magical experiences for our guests, numbering 46 million in 2023 and whom we welcome from all corners of the world. As international travel grows, we look forward to serving more JCB Cardmembers and to creating ever-more memorable experiences for them on their travels in Europe."About JCBJCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 46 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 156 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About The Bicester CollectionThe Bicester Collection is a family of 11 distinctive shopping destinations in Europe and China defined by extraordinary experiences while offering remarkable value. The Collection, created and operated by Value Retail, brings together the world's most discerning guests and the world's most renowned brands - often for the first time - on a journey of discovery. The Villages are located close to some of Europe and China's most celebrated cities: London, Paris, Milan, Barcelona, Madrid, Dublin, Brussels, Munich, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Suzhou. Collectively home to more than 1,300 boutiques, The Bicester Collection offers guests an ever-evolving curation of fashion and lifestyle brands, world-famous restaurants, exciting pop-ups, and imaginative art installations throughout the year. Discover more at www.TheBicesterCollection.comMEDIA CONTACTS:JCB International (Europe) Ltd.Diana Lee: dlee@jcbeurope.euJCB (Head Office in Japan)Ayaka Nakajima: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpThe Bicester CollectionPress@ValueRetail.comSource: JCBCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.