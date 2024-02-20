



TOKYO, Feb 20, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - A junior high school(1) in Santa Rita, Samar, Republic of the Philippines, whose building was constructed with the support of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors), has held its opening ceremony.This school building construction support project is a collaborative venture between Mitsubishi Motors and World Vision Japan, an international NGO, with the aim of improving the learning environment for children. Mitsubishi Motors contributed 4.96 million yen, together with voluntary donations(2) from Mitsubishi Motors employees, to construct a national high school building and donate equipment such as tablet arm chairs, projectors, and fans.The opening ceremony was attended by Principal Violeta Duran and other dignitaries, as well as Takehisa Usami, Executive Vice President of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (hereafter, MMPC).MMPC Executive Vice President Usami remarked, "Mitsubishi Motors began its operations in the Philippines in 1963, and since then, for the past 61 years, we have been producing and selling automobiles with the support of the people of the Philippines. This is indeed our great pleasure and pride that our support has served to help build the new national high school building. I sincerely hope that the children will experience many things in this school building and will play a role of the development of the Philippines in the future."In 2018, Mitsubishi Motors advocated Contribution to Local Economy through Business Activities as one of its materiality. It is working to contribute to local economies in the ASEAN region through the employment, human resources development, investment, technology transfer, and exports generated by its business growth in the region. To further help resolve environmental and social issues in ASEAN, Mitsubishi Motors continues to leverage its unique technologies and services.(1) Basic education in the Philippines consists of kindergarten, primary education (years 1-6), junior high school (years 7-10), and senior high school (years 11-12)(2) The donation program that started in April 2009 in which Mitsubishi Motors Group employees voluntarily contribute small donation every month. The fund raised is used to benefit society.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities around the world. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.