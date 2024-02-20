Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend USD 0.65 today

Hamilton, Bermuda,



February 20, 2024





The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.65 as of today relating to the dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023. The

dividend will be paid on February 29, 2024.For further information, please contact:Randi Navdal Bekkelund - Chief Financial OfficerTel: +47 23 11 40 00Email: ir@avancegas.com

ABOUT AVANCE GAS



Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns nineteen LPG ships consisting of thirteen VLGCs on water including one vessel held for sale in Q1 2024, four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026 as well as two dual fuel newbuilding VLGCs for sale in Q1/Q2 2024. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.

