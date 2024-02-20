Anzeige
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
20.02.24
08:28 Uhr
11,116 Euro
+0,018
+0,16 %
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2024 | 08:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO Warrants US Extend AE (17/24)

Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co.
International plc to STO Warrants Extend ME (16/24) 

As from February 19, 2024, the following instruments listed on STO Warrants
Extend E has changed market segment to STO Warrants Extend AE. 



ISIN     Long Name           Current Market Segment New Market
Segment as of effective date 
SE0021501103 MINI S Super Micro NORDNET 03 STO Warrants Extend E  STO
Warrants US Extend AE 
SE0021501095 MINI S Super Micro NORDNET 02 STO Warrants Extend E  STO
Warrants US Extend AE 
SE0021501087 MINI S Super Micro NORDNET 01 STO Warrants Extend E  STO
Warrants US Extend AE 
SE0021501079 MINI L Super Micro NORDNET 02 STO Warrants Extend E  STO
Warrants US Extend AE 
SE0021501061 MINI L Super Micro NORDNET 01 STO Warrants Extend E  STO
Warrants US Extend AE 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
