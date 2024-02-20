Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp to STO Warrants US Extend AE (17/24)

Change of market segment for instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc to STO Warrants Extend ME (16/24) As from February 19, 2024, the following instruments listed on STO Warrants Extend E has changed market segment to STO Warrants Extend AE. ISIN Long Name Current Market Segment New Market Segment as of effective date SE0021501103 MINI S Super Micro NORDNET 03 STO Warrants Extend E STO Warrants US Extend AE SE0021501095 MINI S Super Micro NORDNET 02 STO Warrants Extend E STO Warrants US Extend AE SE0021501087 MINI S Super Micro NORDNET 01 STO Warrants Extend E STO Warrants US Extend AE SE0021501079 MINI L Super Micro NORDNET 02 STO Warrants Extend E STO Warrants US Extend AE SE0021501061 MINI L Super Micro NORDNET 01 STO Warrants Extend E STO Warrants US Extend AE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com