Das Instrument 0RY AU000000RHY2 RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.02.2024

The instrument 0RY AU000000RHY2 RHYTHM BIOSCIENCES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.02.2024



Das Instrument E8M AU000000EXL4 ELIXINOL WELLNESS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.02.2024

The instrument E8M AU000000EXL4 ELIXINOL WELLNESS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 21.02.2024

