A Japanese-German research team has fabricated a TOPCon PV device by replacing common ion implantation techniques with plasma immersion ion implantation (PIII). The resulting device showed almost the same efficiency as TOPCon cells produced with conventional Beam line ion implantation systems.Researchers from the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan and Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) have fabricated a solar cell based on n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPcon) technology by applying a manufacturing technique known as a plasma immersion ion implantation ...

