A Spanish-Italian research team has investigated different system configurations for bifacial agrivoltaic solar arrays deployed in olive groves and has found that the solar modules' tilt angle has a significant impact on power yield while their height plays a crucial role on increasing agricultural yield.A group of scientists from Spain's University of Jaén and Italy's Sapienza University of Rome has investigated how bifacial agrivoltaic systems can be combined with olive growth in an effort to improve both power and agricultural yields. "By considering three distinct olive varieties (Picual, ...

