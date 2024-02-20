Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) has switched on the first 551 MW section of solar capacity at a planned 30 GW renewable energy park in the Indian state of Gujarat.From pv magazine India AGEL has started supplying power to the Indian grid from 551 MW of solar capacity in Khavda, Gujarat. The company achieved this milestone within 12 months of commencing work on the Khavda renewables park, starting with the development of basic infrastructure, including roads and connectivity. It also transformed the barren terrain of the Rann of Kutch into a habitable environment for its 8,000-strong workforce. ...

