First North Denmark: Dataproces Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 February 2024. New shares are issued due to debt conversion. ISIN: DK0061408580 -------------------------------------------------- Name: Dataproces Group -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 30.892.278 shares -------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,511,211 shares -------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 33,403,489 shares -------------------------------------------------- Conversion price: DKK 2.23 -------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 205899 -------------------------------------------------- Short name: DATA -------------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S