Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Kursgewinne werden Realität!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFVQ | ISIN: DK0061408580 | Ticker-Symbol: D9D
Frankfurt
20.02.24
09:15 Uhr
0,277 Euro
+0,017
+6,54 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DATAPROCES GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2024 | 09:34
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Dataproces Group A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Dataproces Group A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 21 February 2024. New shares are issued due
to debt conversion. 



ISIN:              DK0061408580   
--------------------------------------------------
Name:              Dataproces Group 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 30.892.278 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Change:             2,511,211 shares 
--------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  33,403,489 shares
--------------------------------------------------
Conversion price:        DKK 2.23     
--------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.02     
--------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          205899      
--------------------------------------------------
Short name:           DATA       
--------------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser, Norden CEF A/S
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.