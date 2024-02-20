The Japanese electronics manufacturer said its new heat pumps are suitable for commercial, industrial, and multi-dwelling residential applications. The new products feature a rated power ranging from 50 kW to 80 kW and a coefficient of performance spanning from 3.2 to 3.4.Panasonic Heating & Cooling Solutions, a unit of Japan's Panasonic, has presented a new air-to-water reversible heat pump for commercial, industrial, and multi-dwelling residential applications. Called ECOi-W Aqua-G Blue, the new product has a variable speed pump that automatically adjusts its speed according to the required ...

