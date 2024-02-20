Reply announced the opening of registrations for the 2024 edition of the Reply Code Challenge, the leading online team competition dedicated to solving logic and algorithm problems, set to take place on March 21, 2024

This year's challenge, open to coders from all over the world, embraces the intersection of innovation and entertainment: participants are invited to identify the best algorithm for a cutting-edge and AI-infused 24/7 video broadcast platform, aiming to automatically create new and engaging content.

The 2024 challenge retains the beloved format of the previous year with the Standard Edition, aimed at university students and professionals, and the Teen Edition, open to 14 to 19-year-olds, running simultaneously.

Building on last year's success, the Reply Code Challenge 2024 continues with the University Students League and High School Students League, promoting competitive spirit and teamwork among students.

Each participant of the Standard Edition and the Teen Edition contribute to both their teams' and their university's or high school's score allowing universities and high schools to compete for not only prestige but also tangible rewards. The top university can secure financial aid for a project or an entertainment addition to their common room, while the winning high school receives a financial donation and a bespoke coding workshop created by Reply experts.

These leagues provide a unique platform for students to showcase their skills, compete with peers, and gain recognition in the global coding community.

To further its commitment as a platform for innovation, learning, and competition at the highest level, this year's Reply Code Challenge has some important new features:

Learning Pathway Coding with AI : the learning section of the Reply Challenge platform is enriched with new content aimed at preparing players for the competition and making them aware of the evolving world of artificial intelligence in coding. Through interactive learning contents such as video snippets, slides and quizzes, players will gain insights into AI applications in programming, the main AI tools available today to support programming, and past Reply Challenges problems showing how and with what limitation AI can be used for optimisation.

: the learning section of the Reply Challenge platform is enriched with new content aimed at preparing players for the competition and making them aware of the evolving world of artificial intelligence in coding. Through interactive learning contents such as video snippets, slides and quizzes, players will gain insights into AI applications in programming, the main AI tools available today to support programming, and past Reply Challenges problems showing how and with what limitation AI can be used for optimisation. AI League: a new leaderboard for teams utilising AI tools. Teams are encouraged to voluntarily share a detailed report, including the AI prompts they've employed and a brief description of the practical benefits. Leveraging AI for preliminary assessments, the Reply Code Masters-architects of the Code Challenge puzzles-will select the top five teams.

With the launch of the Code Challenge, Reply inaugurates the 2024 Reply Challenges calendar. Confirmed again for this year the Cyber Security challenge in October, based on the search for specific vulnerabilities hidden within software and computer systems.

For registration and more details, visit challenges.reply.com.

