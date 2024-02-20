Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire GemSeek, a leading customer experience analytics provider helping global businesses understand customers through insights, analytics and AI-powered predictive models. The acquisition underscores ongoing investment by Accenture Song-the world's largest tech-powered creative group-in data and AI capabilities to help clients grow their business and sustain relevance with customers.

Founded in 2011, GemSeek offers expertise in advanced analytics and customer experience program management, along with proprietary technologies. GemSeek helps clients across several industries-including telecommunications, healthcare, consumer goods, and financial services-realize the full potential of their customer experience programs, cultivate enduring customer relationships, and improve revenues and operational efficiencies.

Globally, 78% of business leaders say people are changing faster than they can change their business1 and with more than half of global consumers wishing companies would respond faster to their changing needs, greater understanding of these expectations is required to close the relevance gap. The global customer experience analytics market is expected to grow from $9.5 billion in 2022 up to $37 billion in 2032. Accenture Song and GemSeek are both committed to helping clients realize these opportunities through understanding the customer's perspective of brand and making customer-centric, data-driven decisions.

"The rapid pace of change the world is facing is felt by customers and businesses alike," said Max Morielli, president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, for Accenture Song. "Within GemSeek we found a team of like-minded thinkers, aligned with our purpose to provide clients with means to understand their customers' needs better, and define new ways of engagement that will drive growth during these times of change."

"We are thrilled at the opportunity to join Accenture and offer innovative and award-winning solutions to clients seeking to prioritise the customer agenda," said Petko Tinchev, CEO, GemSeek. "Our extensive background in customer experience analytics complements Accenture's deep expertise in data and AI. We are confident that our combined passion will empower us to deliver a truly integrated customer perspective and cutting-edge solutions, driving greater value for enterprises globally."

Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, GemSeek's more than 170 employees working across Bulgaria and the UK will join Accenture Song, growing its footprint and expanding offerings for clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. GemSeek employees will be the founding team for Accenture Song in Bulgaria, alongside the existing cohort of over 1,100 people from Accenture's Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations Centers.

GemSeek is the latest in a series of acquisitions that Accenture Song has made to enhance customer offerings for clients, including Work Co, Rabbit's Tale, ConcentricLife, Fiftyfive5 and The Stable and supports Accenture's global strategy to invest $3 billion in AI to help organizations across all industries reinvent their operations at every level.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

1 Findings are from a cross-industry Accenture survey of 1,000 C-level and top management executives at organisations with $500m+ in revenues, surveyed globally in September 2023.

