Dienstag, 20.02.2024

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Stuttgart
20.02.24
09:25 Uhr
1,830 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.02.2024 | 09:58
169 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association 
20-Feb-2024 / 08:27 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association 
DATE: February 19, 2024 
 
 
Our Bank has applied to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency ("BRSA") and Capital Markets Board of Türkiye ("CMB") 
on 18.01.2024 to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount from 10,000,000,000 Turkish Liras to 25,000,000,000 
Turkish Liras and extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling permission to the end of the year 2028 and amend 
Article 7 of the Bank's Articles of Association accordingly. Our application has been approved by BRSA and CMB. The 
draft of the amendment, which has been approved is attached herewith. 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  304884 
EQS News ID:  1840961 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2024 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
