DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association 20-Feb-2024 / 08:27 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association DATE: February 19, 2024 Our Bank has applied to Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency ("BRSA") and Capital Markets Board of Türkiye ("CMB") on 18.01.2024 to increase the Registered Capital Ceiling amount from 10,000,000,000 Turkish Liras to 25,000,000,000 Turkish Liras and extend the date of the Registered Capital Ceiling permission to the end of the year 2028 and amend Article 7 of the Bank's Articles of Association accordingly. Our application has been approved by BRSA and CMB. The draft of the amendment, which has been approved is attached herewith. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: BRSA and CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 304884 EQS News ID: 1840961 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2024 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)