TAMPA, Fla. Masonite International Corporation ("Masonite" or "the Company") (NYSE: DOOR) today announced results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2023.
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
4Q23
4Q22
% Change
FY23
FY22
% Change
Net sales
$661
$676
(2)%
$2,831
$2,892
(2)%
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
($10)
$31
nm
$118
$214
(45)%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
($0.46)
$1.38
nm
$5.29
$9.41
(44)%
Adjusted EPS*
$1.29
$1.72
(25%)
$7.53
$9.73
(23)%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$87
$91
(5%)
$419
$446
(6)%
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
13.1%
13.5%
(40 bps)
14.8%
15.4%
(60 bps)
"Thanks to strong execution of our 2023 playbook, Masonite was able to deliver net sales and adjusted EBITDA* within the guidance we announced at the beginning of the year and cash flow that significantly exceeded our initial guidance," said Howard Heckes, President and CEO. "Subsequent to year end, we announced a deal that will make Masonite a part of the Owens Corning family in 2024. We see this combination as a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our Doors That Do More strategy with an industry leader, while delivering substantial value to our shareholders."
* See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information" for definition and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Discussion
(All references to percent increase or decrease in the discussion below compare current fourth quarter 2023 results to those realized in the fourth quarter of 2022 unless otherwise noted.)
Consolidated net sales were $661 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a 2% decrease resulting from an 11% decrease in organic volume and a 2% decrease in average unit price (AUP), partially offset by a 10% increase from acquisitions and a 1% increase from favorable foreign exchange.
- North American Residential net sales were $538 million, a 2% increase, driven by a 13% increase from acquisitions, partially offset by a 9% decrease in organic volume and 2% lower AUP.
- Europe net sales were $53 million, a 13% decrease, driven by a 14% decrease in volume and a 4% decrease in AUP, partially offset by a 5% increase due to favorable foreign exchange.
- Architectural net sales were $67 million, a 19% decrease, driven by a 24% decrease in volume and component sales, partially offset by a 5% increase in AUP.
Total Company gross profit was $151 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 6%. Gross profit margin increased 170 basis points year over year to 22.9%, due to effective price-cost management, which was enough to offset the impact of lower volumes and inflation on wages, benefits and overhead.
Selling, general and administration (SG&A) expenses were $113 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 27%. The increase in SG&A was primarily driven by the addition of SG&A from acquisitions as well as year-over-year differences in the timing of adjustments to variable compensation expense. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 17.0%.
Net loss attributable to Masonite was $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to net income of $31 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by $33 million in charges related to goodwill impairment in the Europe reporting unit.
Adjusted EBITDA* of $87 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased 5% from $91 million. Diluted loss per share was $0.46 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to earnings of $1.38 in the comparable 2022 period. Adjusted EPS* was $1.29 in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.72 in the comparable 2022 period.
Full Year 2023 Discussion
(All references to percent increase or decrease in the discussion below compare current full year 2023 results to those realized in full year 2022 unless otherwise noted.)
Consolidated net sales were $2,831 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, a 2% decrease resulting from a 14% decrease in organic volume and a 1% decrease in component sales, partially offset by a 9% increase from acquisitions and a 4% increase in AUP.
- North American Residential net sales were $2,245 million, a 2% decrease, driven by a 15% decrease in organic volume and a 1% decrease due to unfavorable foreign exchange, partially offset by an 11% increase from acquisitions and a 3% increase in AUP.
- Europe net sales were $247 million, a 12% decrease, driven by an 11% decrease in volume and a 1% decrease in component sales. AUP was flat year over year.
- Architectural net sales were $323 million, a 5% increase, driven by an 18% increase in AUP, partially offset by a 9% decrease in volume, a 3% decrease in the sale of components and a 1% decrease due to unfavorable foreign exchange.
Total company gross profit was $666 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of 1%. Gross profit margin increased 20 basis points to 23.5%, as higher AUP and cost savings initiatives were enough to offset the impact of lower volumes and inflation on wages, benefits and overhead.
SG&A expenses were $412 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 19% due largely to the year-over-year addition of SG&A from acquisitions, as well as wage and benefits inflation, higher professional fees, information technology costs and additional investments in strategic initiatives. SG&A as a percentage of net sales was 14.5%.
Net income attributable to Masonite was $118 million in 2023 compared to $214 million in 2022. The decrease was primarily driven by higher SG&A expenses and $33 million in charges related to goodwill impairment in the Europe reporting unit.
Adjusted EBITDA* of $419 million in 2023 decreased 6% from $446 million in 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $5.29 in the 2023 fiscal year compared to $9.41 in the comparable 2022 period. Adjusted EPS* was $7.53 in the 2023 fiscal year compared to $9.73 in the comparable 2022 period.
Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
At the end of the fourth quarter, total available liquidity was $437 million, inclusive of $300 million of availability under our ABL Facility and AR Sales Program and $137 million in unrestricted cash.
Cash flow from operations was $408 million in 2023, up from $189 million in the comparable period of 2022. Capital expenditures were $113 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, down from $114 million in the comparable period of 2022.
During the fourth quarter, Masonite repurchased approximately 84 thousand shares of stock for $7 million, at an average price of $88.88. In fiscal 2023, the Company repurchased approximately 518 thousand shares of stock for $47 million, at an average price of $89.96 per share.
Acquisition by Owens Corning
On February 8, 2024, Masonite and Owens Corning entered into a definitive agreement under which Owens Corning will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Masonite for $133.00 per share in cash. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both companies' Board of Directors and is subject to Masonite shareholders' approval, as well as various regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction is anticipated to close by the middle of 2024.
In light of this pending transaction, Masonite has cancelled plans to hold a live conference call to discuss fourth quarter results. Additional information on the Company's results can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC by February 29, 2024.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Related Information
Our management reviews net sales and adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. Net assets are not allocated to the reportable segments. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP and is unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to either net income or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as it does not include certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to Masonite adjusted to exclude the following items: depreciation; amortization; share based compensation expense; loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment; registration and listing fees; restructuring costs; asset impairment; loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries; interest expense (income), net; loss on extinguishment of debt; other (income) expense, net; income tax expense (benefit); other items; loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax; and net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest. This definition of adjusted EBITDA differs from the definitions of EBITDA contained in the indentures governing the 2028 and 2030 Notes and the credit agreements governing the ABL Facility and Term Loan Facility. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated under our ABL Facility or senior notes would also include, among other things, additional add-backs for amounts related to: cost savings projected by us in good faith to be realized as a result of actions taken or expected to be taken prior to or during the relevant period; fees and expenses in connection with certain plant closures and layoffs; and the amount of any restructuring charges, integration costs or other business optimization expenses or reserve deducted in the relevant period in computing consolidated net income, including any one-time costs incurred in connection with acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation. Intersegment sales are recorded using market prices. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, from an operations standpoint, provides an appropriate way to measure and assess segment performance. Our management team has established the practice of reviewing the performance of each segment based on the measures of net sales and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is useful to users of the consolidated financial statements because it provides the same information that we use internally to evaluate and compare the performance of the segments and it is one of the primary measures used to determine employee incentive compensation.
The tables below set forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Masonite to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated.
Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales. Management believes this measure provides supplemental information on how successfully we operate our business.
Adjusted EPS is diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Masonite (EPS) less restructuring costs, asset impairment charges, loss (gain) on disposal of subsidiaries, loss on extinguishment of debt and other items, if any, that do not relate to Masonite's underlying business performance (each net of related tax expense (benefit)). Management uses this measure to evaluate the overall performance of the Company and believes this measure provides investors with helpful supplemental information regarding the underlying performance of the Company from period to period. This measure may be inconsistent with similar measures presented by other companies.
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP liquidity measure used by investors, financial analysts and management to help evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash to pursue opportunities that enhance shareholder value. Free cash flow is not a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures due to our mandatory debt service requirements. As a conversion ratio, free cash flow is compared to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Masonite. Free cash flow and free cash flow conversion are used internally by the Company for various purposes, including reporting results of operations to the Board of Directors of the Company and analysis of performance. Management believes that these measures provide a useful representation of our operational performance and liquidity; however, the measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net cash flow provided by operating activities or net income attributable to Masonite as prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Certain amounts in the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and associated tables may not foot due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts.
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
SALES RECONCILIATION AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT
(In millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
North
Europe
Architectural
Corporate
Consolidated
% Change
Fourth quarter 2022 net sales
$
527.9
$
60.7
$
82.7
$
4.7
$
676.0
Acquisitions, net of divestitures
69.2
-
-
-
69.2
10.2
%
Base volume
(46.6
)
(8.3
)
(17.0
)
-
(71.9
)
(10.6
)%
Average unit price
(12.9
)
(2.3
)
4.4
(0.3
)
(11.1
)
(1.6
)%
Components
0.4
(0.3
)
(3.0
)
(1.5
)
(4.4
)
(0.7
)%
Foreign exchange
(0.1
)
2.9
-
-
2.8
0.4
%
Fourth quarter 2023 net sales
$
537.9
$
52.7
$
67.1
$
2.9
$
660.6
Year over year change, net sales
1.9
%
(13.2
)%
(18.9
)%
(38.3
) %
(2.3
)%
Fourth quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA
$
94.0
$
4.5
$
(0.7
)
$
(6.8
)
$
91.0
Fourth quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA
106.4
(0.8
)
(2.3
)
(16.5
)
86.8
Year over year change, Adjusted EBITDA
13.2
%
(118.6
)%
(225.2
)%
nm
(4.6
)%
North
Europe
Architectural
Corporate
Consolidated
% Change
Year to date 2022 net sales
$
2,283.6
$
280.8
$
307.0
$
20.3
$
2,891.7
Acquisitions, net of divestitures
248.1
-
-
-
248.1
8.6
%
Base volume
(340.0
)
(32.0
)
(28.0
)
-
(400.0
)
(13.8
)%
Average unit price
61.1
(0.2
)
56.4
0.9
118.2
4.1
%
Components
1.4
(2.9
)
(10.4
)
(5.7
)
(17.6
)
(0.6
)%
Foreign exchange
(9.3
)
1.3
(1.6
)
(0.1
)
(9.7
)
(0.3
)%
Year to date 2023 net sales
$
2,244.9
$
247.0
$
323.4
$
15.4
$
2,830.7
Year over year change, net sales
(1.7
)%
(12.0
)%
5.3
%
(24.1
) %
(2.1
) %
Year to date 2022 Adjusted EBITDA
$
461.8
$
28.8
$
(3.7
)
$
(41.0
)
$
445.8
Year to date 2023 Adjusted EBITDA
440.9
10.7
15.5
(48.4
)
418.6
Year over year change, Adjusted EBITDA
(4.5
)%
(62.8
)%
512.5
%
nm
(6.1
)%
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2023
January 1, 2023
December 31, 2023
January 1, 2023
Net sales
$
660,580
$
675,970
$
2,830,695
$
2,891,687
Cost of goods sold
509,420
532,993
2,164,978
2,217,792
Gross profit
151,160
142,977
665,717
673,895
Gross profit as a % of net sales
22.9
%
21.2
%
23.5
%
23.3
%
Selling, general and administration expenses
112,503
88,348
411,579
344,614
Selling, general and administration expenses as a % of net sales
17.0
%
13.1
%
14.5
%
11.9
%
Restructuring costs
1,487
2,125
10,130
1,904
Asset impairment
33,063
-
33,063
-
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
-
850
-
850
Operating income
4,107
51,654
210,945
326,527
Interest expense, net
11,169
10,233
50,822
41,331
Other (income) expense, net
(506
)
(3,397
)
(2,087
)
(5,001
)
Income (loss) before income tax expense
(6,556
)
44,818
162,210
290,197
Income tax expense
2,867
12,251
40,941
71,753
Net income (loss)
(9,423
)
32,567
121,269
218,444
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests
572
1,468
3,042
4,211
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
(9,995
)
$
31,099
$
118,227
$
214,233
Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Masonite
$
(0.46
)
$
1.40
$
5.37
$
9.51
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Masonite
$
(0.46
)
$
1.38
$
5.29
$
9.41
Shares used in computing basic earnings per share
21,877,423
22,256,398
22,031,168
22,532,722
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
21,877,423
22,484,901
22,345,480
22,772,465
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
January 1,
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
137,414
$
296,922
Restricted cash
11,926
11,999
Accounts receivable, net
326,224
375,918
Inventories, net
391,199
406,828
Prepaid expenses and other assets
60,092
55,051
Income taxes receivable
26,544
16,922
Total current assets
953,399
1,163,640
Property, plant and equipment, net
747,970
652,329
Operating lease right-of-use assets
202,806
160,695
Investment in equity investees
20,378
16,111
Goodwill
294,710
69,868
Intangible assets, net
402,941
136,056
Deferred income taxes
26,658
16,133
Other assets
36,517
33,346
Total assets
$
2,685,379
$
2,248,178
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
113,208
$
111,526
Accrued expenses
240,476
223,046
Income taxes payable
3,400
14,361
Current portion of long-term debt
37,500
-
Total current liabilities
394,584
348,933
Long-term debt
1,049,384
866,116
Long-term operating lease liabilities
186,647
151,242
Deferred income taxes
120,278
79,590
Other liabilities
75,158
59,515
Total liabilities
1,826,051
1,505,396
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Share capital: unlimited shares authorized, no par value, 21,835,474 and 22,155,035 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023, and January 1, 2023, respectively
525,232
520,003
Additional paid-in capital
231,332
226,514
Retained earnings
211,881
127,826
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(120,192
)
(142,224
)
Total equity attributable to Masonite
848,253
732,119
Equity attributable to non-controlling interests
11,075
10,663
Total equity
859,328
742,782
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,685,379
$
2,248,178
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Cash flows from operating activities:
December 31,
January 1,
Net income
$
121,269
$
218,444
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flow provided by operating activities:
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
-
850
Depreciation
91,145
71,168
Amortization
32,976
17,127
Share based compensation expense
23,638
21,771
Deferred income taxes
(11,978
)
6,024
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
(334
)
820
Share of income from equity investees, net of tax
(3,888
)
(4,768
)
Dividend from equity investee
3,150
4,500
Pension and post-retirement funding, net of expense
(1,943
)
(2,342
)
Non-cash accruals and interest
4,483
(511
)
Loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
4,434
(378
)
Asset impairment
33,063
-
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
67,310
(39,056
)
Inventories
102,625
(66,372
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(14,329
)
7,266
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(23,459
)
(33,302
)
Other assets and liabilities
(20,432
)
(12,044
)
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
407,730
189,197
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(112,660
)
(114,307
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(626,802
)
-
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed
-
(74
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
67
6,413
Proceeds from repayment of note receivable
12,000
-
Other investing activities
(6,437
)
(3,130
)
Net cash flow used in investing activities
(733,832
)
(111,098
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
250,000
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(28,125
)
-
Payment of debt issuance costs
(3,628
)
-
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities
185,019
-
Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities
(185,019
)
-
Tax withholding on share based awards
(2,544
)
(3,359
)
Distributions to non-controlling interests
(2,809
)
(4,550
)
Repurchases of common shares
(46,559
)
(149,489
)
Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities
166,335
(157,398
)
Net foreign currency translation adjustment on cash
186
(3,285
)
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(159,581
)
(82,584
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
308,921
391,505
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period
$
149,340
$
308,921
MASONITE INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
TO GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(In thousands)
December 31,
January 1,
December 31,
January 1,
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
(9,995
)
$
31,099
$
118,227
$
214,233
Add: Adjustments to net income (loss) attributable to Masonite:
Restructuring costs
1,487
2,125
10,130
1,904
Asset impairment
33,063
-
33,063
-
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
-
850
-
850
Other items (1)
5,962
6,829
12,311
6,829
Income tax impact of adjustments
(1,905
)
(2,317
)
(5,484
)
(2,261
)
Adjusted net income attributable to Masonite
$
28,612
$
38,586
$
168,247
$
221,555
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Masonite ("EPS")
$
(0.46
)
$
1.38
$
5.29
$
9.41
Diluted adjusted earnings per common share attributable to Masonite ("Adjusted EPS")
$
1.29
$
1.72
$
7.53
$
9.73
Shares used in computing EPS
21,877,423
22,484,901
22,345,480
22,772,465
Shares used in computing Adjusted EPS
22,212,089
22,484,901
22,345,480
22,772,465
____________
(1) Other items include $5,962 and $12,311 in acquisition and due diligence related costs and legal costs related to the settlement of Canada class action litigation in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and $6,829 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the three and twelve months ended January 1, 2023. These costs were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
The weighted average number of shares outstanding utilized for the diluted EPS and diluted Adjusted EPS calculation contemplates the exercise of all currently outstanding SARs and the conversion of all RSUs. The dilutive effect of such equity awards is calculated based on the weighted average share price for each fiscal period using the treasury stock method. For all periods presented, common shares issuable for stock instruments which would have had an anti-dilutive impact under the treasury stock method have been excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
North
Europe
Architectural
Corporate &
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
81,784
$
(39,486
)
$
(5,590
)
$
(46,703
)
$
(9,995
)
Plus:
Depreciation
14,455
2,328
3,057
3,950
23,790
Amortization
7,439
2,863
68
691
11,061
Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
6,199
6,199
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
950
7
158
-
1,115
Restructuring costs
1,328
158
1
-
1,487
Asset impairment
-
33,063
-
-
33,063
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
11,169
11,169
Other expense (income), net
41
236
-
(783
)
(506
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
2,867
2,867
Other items (1)
-
-
-
5,962
5,962
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
439
-
-
133
572
Adjusted EBITDA
$
106,436
$
(831
)
$
(2,306
)
$
(16,515
)
$
86,784
Net sales
$
537,895
$
52,705
$
67,071
$
2,909
$
660,580
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.8
%
(1.6
)%
(3.4
)%
nm
13.1
%
____________
(1) Other items include $5,962 in acquisition and due diligence related costs and legal costs related to the settlement of Canada class action litigation in the three months ended December 31, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
Three Months Ended January 1, 2023
(In thousands)
North
Europe
Architectural
Corporate &
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
79,684
$
(1,211
)
$
(3,991
)
$
(43,383
)
$
31,099
Plus:
Depreciation
10,683
2,234
2,928
3,346
19,191
Amortization
353
2,873
165
572
3,963
Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
5,520
5,520
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
584
12
181
90
867
Restructuring costs
2,095
-
8
22
2,125
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
850
850
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
10,233
10,233
Other (income) expense, net
1
559
-
(3,957
)
(3,397
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
12,251
12,251
Other items (1)
-
-
-
6,829
6,829
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
617
-
-
851
1,468
Adjusted EBITDA
$
94,017
$
4,467
$
(709
)
$
(6,776
)
$
90,999
Net sales
$
527,862
$
60,730
$
82,726
$
4,652
$
675,970
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
17.8
%
7.4
%
(0.9
)%
nm
13.5
%
____________
(1) Other items include $6,829 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the three months ended January 1, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
(In thousands)
North
Europe
Architectural
Corporate &
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
352,604
$
(44,818
)
$
1,189
$
(190,748
)
$
118,227
Plus:
Depreciation
55,927
9,635
12,016
13,567
91,145
Amortization
17,846
11,644
908
2,578
|
32,976
Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
23,638
23,638
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
3,732
68
485
149
4,434
Restructuring costs
8,481
158
864
627
10,130
Asset impairment
-
33,063
-
-
33,063
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
50,822
50,822
Other expense (income), net
54
959
-
(3,100
)
(2,087
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
40,941
40,941
Other items (1)
-
-
-
12,311
12,311
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
2,243
-
-
799
3,042
Adjusted EBITDA
$
440,887
$
10,709
$
15,462
$
(48,416
)
$
418,642
Net sales
$
2,244,882
$
246,968
$
323,449
$
15,396
$
2,830,695
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
19.6
%
4.3
%
4.8
%
nm
14.8
%
____________
(1) Other items include $12,311 in acquisition and due diligence related costs and legal costs related to the settlement of Canada class action litigation in the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2023
(In thousands)
North
Europe
Architectural
Corporate &
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Masonite
$
412,917
$
6,851
$
(13,345
)
$
(192,190
)
$
214,233
Plus:
Depreciation
41,077
8,874
11,530
9,687
71,168
Amortization
1,881
12,187
844
2,215
17,127
Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
21,771
21,771
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
2,457
(1
)
(2,856
)
22
(378
)
Restructuring costs
1,736
-
79
89
1,904
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries
-
-
-
850
850
Interest expense, net
-
-
-
41,331
41,331
Other (income) expense, net
(791
)
863
-
(5,073
)
(5,001
)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
71,753
71,753
Other items (1)
-
-
-
6,829
6,829
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
2,473
-
-
1,738
4,211
Adjusted EBITDA
$
461,750
$
28,774
$
(3,748
)
$
(40,978
)
$
445,798
Net sales to external customers
$
2,283,642
$
280,769
$
306,983
$
20,293
$
2,891,687
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
20.2
%
10.2
%
(1.2
)%
nm
15.4
%
____________
(1) Other items include $6,829 in acquisition and due diligence related costs in the twelve months ended January 1, 2023, and were recorded in selling, general and administration expenses within the condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income.
