Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) ("Black Stone Minerals," "Black Stone," or "the Company") today announces its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 and provides guidance for 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Mineral and royalty production for the fourth quarter of 2023 equaled 38.9 MBoe/d, a decrease of 3% over the prior quarter; total production, including working interest volumes, was 41.1 MBoe/d for the quarter

Net income for the quarter was $147.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $125.5 million

Distributable cash flow was $119.1 million for the fourth quarter, which represents a 4% decrease relative to the third quarter of 2023, making the seventh consecutive quarter above $100 million

Black Stone announced a distribution of $0.475 per unit with respect to the fourth quarter of 2023. Distribution coverage for all units was 1.19x

Total debt at the end of the quarter was zero; as of February 16, 2024, total debt remained at zero with $102.9 million of cash

Full Year Financial and Operational Highlights

Mineral and royalty volumes in 2023 increased 9% over the prior year to average 37.4 MBoe/d; average full year 2023 production was 39.8 MBoe/d

Reported 2023 net income and Adjusted EBITDA of $422.5 million and $474.7 million, respectively

Increased cash distributions by 9% from $1.745 per unit attributable to the full year 2022 to $1.90 per unit attributable to the full year 2023

Eliminated outstanding debt during 2023

Management Commentary

Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Black Stone Minerals' Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, commented, " We finished the year with a strong quarter. We were able to maintain our highest distribution without any outstanding debt despite a challenging natural gas market. We expect headwinds in 2024 as natural gas prices remain depressed, but we remain encouraged by the long-term prospects for liquefied natural gas export growth and an asset base with significant inventory life that will benefit unitholders through the next decade."

Quarterly Financial and Operating Results

Production

Black Stone Minerals reported mineral and royalty volumes of 38.9 MBoe/d (95% natural gas) for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 40.3 MBoe/d for the third quarter of 2023. Mineral and royalty production was 40.0 MBoe/d for the fourth quarter of 2022. Mineral and royalty production in the fourth quarter of 2023 benefited from new wells coming online in the Permian and Shelby Trough.

Working interest production for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.2 MBoe/d, a decrease of 4% from the 2.3 MBoe/d for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and an increase of 5% from the 2.1 MBoe/d for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The continued overall decline in working interest production volumes is consistent with the Company's decision to farm out its working-interest participation to third-party capital providers.

Total reported production averaged 41.1 MBoe/d (95% mineral and royalty, 73% natural gas) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Average total production was 42.6 MBoe/d and 42.1 MBoe/d for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Realized Prices, Revenues, and Net Income

The Company's average realized price per Boe, excluding the effect of derivative settlements, was $35.03 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. This is an increase of 2% from $34.30 per Boe for the third quarter of 2023 and a 31% decrease compared to $50.67 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Black Stone reported oil and gas revenue of $132.6 million (60% oil and condensate) for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 1% from $134.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Oil and gas revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $196.2 million.

The Company reported a gain on commodity derivative instruments of $54.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, composed of a $17.1 million gain from realized settlements and a non-cash $37.4 million unrealized gain due to the change in value of Black Stone's derivative positions during the quarter. Black Stone reported a loss on commodity derivative instruments of $26.9 million and a gain of $31.4 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Lease bonus and other income was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily related to leasing activity in the Granite Wash, Gulf Coast, and Haynesville plays. Lease bonus and other income for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $2.2 million and $2.8 million, respectively.

There was no impairment for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $147.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $62.1 million in the preceding quarter. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, net income was $183.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $125.5 million, which compares to $130.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $131.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Distributable cash flow for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was $119.1 million. For the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, Distributable cash flow was $124.4 million and $125.3 million, respectively.

2023 Proved Reserves

Estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves at year-end 2023 were 64.5 MMBoe, an increase of 1% from 64.1 MMBoe at year-end 2022, and were approximately 70% natural gas and 89% proved developed producing. The standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows was $1,019.5 million at the end of 2023, as compared to $1,665.0 million at year-end 2022.

Netherland, Sewell and Associates, Inc., an independent, third-party petroleum engineering firm, evaluated Black Stone Minerals' estimate of its proved reserves and PV-10 at December 31, 2023. These estimates were prepared using reference prices of $78.21 per barrel of oil and $2.64 per MMBTU of natural gas in accordance with the applicable rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (as compared to prompt month prices of $76.81 per barrel of oil and $1.61 per MMBTU of natural gas as of February 16, 2024). These prices were adjusted for quality and market differentials, transportation fees, and, in the case of natural gas, the value of natural gas liquids. A reconciliation of proved reserves is presented in the summary financial tables following this press release.

Financial Position and Activities

As of December 31, 2023, Black Stone Minerals had $70.3 million in cash, with nothing drawn under its credit facility. The Company's borrowing base at December 31, 2023 was $580 million, and total commitments under the credit facility were $375 million. The Company's next regularly scheduled borrowing base redetermination is set for April 2024. Black Stone is in compliance with all financial covenants associated with its credit facility.

As of February 16, 2024, no debt was outstanding under the credit facility and the Company had $102.9 million in cash.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company made no repurchases of units under the Board-approved $150 million unit repurchase program.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Distributions

As previously announced, the Board approved a cash distribution of $0.475 for each common unit attributable to the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarterly distribution coverage ratio attributable to the fourth quarter of 2023 was approximately 1.19x. These distributions will be paid on February 23, 2024 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2024.

Activity Update

Rig Activity

As of December 31, 2023, Black Stone had 63 rigs operating across its acreage position, a 17% decrease from rig activity on the Company's acreage as of September 30, 2023 and 42% lower as compared to the 108 rigs operating on the Company's acreage as of December 31, 2022. The decrease is primarily driven by reduced rig activity in the Haynesville and Permian.

Shelby Trough Development Update

A significant portion of Shelby Trough development in recent years has been performed by Aethon Energy ("Aethon") under the Company's two Joint Exploration Agreements ("JEA" or "JEAs") with Aethon, one JEA each covering development in San Augustine County, Texas, and the other in Angelina County, Texas.

As announced on December 22, 2023, BSM received notice that Aethon was exercising the "time-out" provisions under its joint exploration agreements with the Company in Angelina and San Augustine counties in East Texas. When natural-gas prices fall below specified thresholds, Aethon may elect to temporarily suspend its drilling obligations for up to nine consecutive months and a maximum of 18 total months in any 48-month period. Aethon has not previously invoked the time-out provisions under the agreements.

The time-out provisions apply only to drilling obligations and associated development activity occurring after December 2023. Based on ongoing discussions with Aethon, we do not expect material changes for wells on which drilling operations had begun prior to the invocation of the time-out in December 2023. We continue working closely with Aethon to finalize development plans going forward and assess the effect of the temporary suspension of drilling obligations and any potential longer-term impacts.

Austin Chalk Update

The Company owns a large mineral position in the Brookeland Austin Chalk play in East Texas.

Black Stone has entered into agreements with multiple operators to drill wells in the areas of the Austin Chalk in East Texas, where the Company has significant acreage positions. The results of the test program in the Brookeland Field demonstrated that modern completion technology has the potential to improve production rates and increase reserves when compared to the vintage, unstimulated wells in the Austin Chalk formation. To date, 29 wells with modern completions are now producing in the field.

Acquisition Activity

Black Stone's commercial strategy since 2021 has been focused on attracting capital and securing drilling commitments on minerals already owned by the Company. Management made the decision to expand this growth strategy by adding to the Company's mineral portfolio through strategic, targeted efforts primarily in the Gulf Coast region. To that end, in 2023 Black Stone acquired additional, non-producing mineral and royalty interests totaling $14.6 million. Black Stone's commercial strategy going forward includes the continuation of meaningful, targeted mineral and royalty acquisitions to complement our existing positions.

Summary 2024 Guidance

Following are the key assumptions in Black Stone Minerals' 2024 guidance, as well as comparable results for 2023:

FY 2023 Actual FY 2024 Est. Mineral and royalty production (MBoe/d) 37.4 39 - 40 Working interest production (MBoe/d) 2.4 1 - 2 Total production (MBoe/d) 39.8 40 - 42 Percentage natural gas 74% 76% Percentage royalty interest 94% 96% Lease bonus and other income ($MM) $12.5 $10 - $15 Lease operating expense ($MM) $11.4 $10 - $12 Production costs and ad valorem taxes (as % of total pre-derivative O&G revenue) 12% 11% - 13% G&A - cash ($MM) $40.6 $44 - $45 G&A - non-cash ($MM) $10.9 $10 - $12 G&A - TOTAL ($MM) $51.5 $54 - $57 DD&A ($/Boe) $3.14 $3.00 - $3.25

Black Stone expects royalty production to increase by approximately 4% in 2024 relative to full year 2023 levels, primarily due to Aethon turning on-line the 24 wells in various stages of development in the Shelby Trough and continued development in the Austin Chalk. This is partially offset by an expected moderation of activity in Louisiana Haynesville due to lower commodity prices.

Working interest production is expected to decline in 2024 as a result of Black Stone's decision in 2017 to farm out participation in its working interest opportunities.

The Partnership expects general and administrative expenses to be slightly higher in 2024 as a result of inflationary costs and selective hires made to support Black Stone's ability to evaluate, market and manage its undeveloped acreage positions to potential operators.

Hedge Position

Black Stone has commodity derivative contracts in place covering portions of its anticipated production for 2024 and 2025, including derivative contracts put in place after the end of the year. The Company's hedge position as of February 16, 2024, is summarized in the following tables:

Oil Hedge Position Oil Swap Volume Oil Swap Price MBbl $/Bbl 1Q24 570 $71.45 2Q24 570 $71.45 3Q24 570 $71.45 4Q24 570 $71.45 1Q25 210 $70.50 2Q25 210 $70.50 3Q25 210 $70.50 4Q25 210 $70.50

Natural Gas Hedge Position Gas Swap Volume Gas Swap Price BBtu $/MMbtu 1Q24 10,310 $3.56 2Q24 10,465 $3.55 3Q24 10,580 $3.55 4Q24 10,580 $3.55 1Q25 900 $3.65 2Q25 910 $3.65 3Q25 920 $3.65 4Q25 920 $3.65

More detailed information about the Company's existing hedging program can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expected to be filed on or around February 20, 2024.

BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per unit amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUE Oil and condensate sales $ 80,112 $ 85,920 $ 288,296 $ 336,287 Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 52,440 110,254 200,297 434,945 Lease bonus and other income 3,824 2,790 12,506 13,052 Revenue from contracts with customers 136,376 198,964 501,099 784,284 Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments 54,465 31,415 91,117 (120,680 ) TOTAL REVENUE 190,841 230,379 592,216 663,604 OPERATING (INCOME) EXPENSE Lease operating expense 3,237 3,124 11,386 12,380 Production costs and ad valorem taxes 15,027 14,924 56,979 66,233 Exploration expense 429 1 2,148 193 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 11,748 12,786 45,683 47,804 General and administrative 12,505 14,326 51,455 53,652 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 293 245 1,042 861 (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net - - (73 ) (17 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE 43,239 45,406 168,620 181,106 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 147,602 184,973 423,596 482,498 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest and investment income 826 31 1,867 53 Interest expense (674 ) (2,022 ) (2,754 ) (6,286 ) Other income (expense) (107 ) 237 (160 ) 215 TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE 45 (1,754 ) (1,047 ) (6,018 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) 147,647 183,219 422,549 476,480 Distributions on Series B cumulative convertible preferred units (6,026 ) (5,250 ) (21,776 ) (21,000 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GENERAL PARTNER AND COMMON UNITS $ 141,621 $ 177,969 $ 400,773 $ 455,480 ALLOCATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS): General partner interest $ - $ - $ - $ - Common units 141,621 177,969 400,773 455,480 $ 141,621 $ 177,969 $ 400,773 $ 455,480 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNERS PER COMMON UNIT: Per common unit (basic) $ 0.67 $ 0.85 $ 1.91 $ 2.18 Per common unit (diluted) $ 0.65 $ 0.82 $ 1.88 $ 2.12 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING: Weighted average common units outstanding (basic) 209,991 209,406 209,970 209,382 Weighted average common units outstanding (diluted) 225,511 224,756 225,105 224,446

The following table shows the Company's production, revenues, realized prices, and expenses for the periods presented.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except for realized prices) Production: Oil and condensate (MBbls) 1,026 1,017 3,757 3,591 Natural gas (MMcf)1 16,546 17,130 64,647 59,778 Equivalents (MBoe) 3,784 3,872 14,532 13,554 Equivalents/day (MBoe) 41.1 42.1 39.8 37.1 Realized prices, without derivatives: Oil and condensate ($/Bbl) $ 78.08 $ 84.48 $ 76.74 $ 93.65 Natural gas ($/Mcf)1 3.17 6.44 3.10 7.28 Equivalents ($/Boe) $ 35.03 $ 50.66 $ 33.62 $ 56.90 Revenue: Oil and condensate sales $ 80,112 $ 85,920 $ 288,296 $ 336,287 Natural gas and natural gas liquids sales1 52,440 110,254 200,297 434,945 Lease bonus and other income 3,824 2,790 12,506 13,052 Revenue from contracts with customers 136,376 198,964 501,099 784,284 Gain (loss) on commodity derivative instruments 54,465 31,415 91,117 (120,680 ) Total revenue $ 190,841 $ 230,379 $ 592,216 $ 663,604 Operating expenses: Lease operating expense $ 3,237 $ 3,124 $ 11,386 $ 12,380 Production costs and ad valorem taxes 15,027 14,924 56,979 66,233 Exploration expense 429 1 2,148 193 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 11,748 12,786 45,683 47,804 General and administrative 12,505 14,326 51,455 53,652 Other expense: Interest expense 674 2,022 2,754 6,286 Per Boe: Lease operating expense (per working interest Boe) $ 16.02 $ 16.02 $ 13.13 $ 12.13 Production costs and ad valorem taxes 3.97 3.85 3.92 4.89 Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 3.10 3.30 3.14 3.53 General and administrative 3.30 3.70 3.54 3.96

1 As a mineral-and-royalty-interest owner, Black Stone Minerals is often provided insufficient and inconsistent data on natural gas liquid ("NGL") volumes by its operators. As a result, the Company is unable to reliably determine the total volumes of NGLs associated with the production of natural gas on its acreage. Accordingly, no NGL volumes are included in our reported production; however, revenue attributable to NGLs is included in natural gas revenue and the calculation of realized prices for natural gas.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable cash flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used by Black Stone's management and external users of the Company's financial statements such as investors, research analysts, and others, to assess the financial performance of its assets and its ability to sustain distributions over the long term without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation, depletion, and amortization adjusted for impairment of oil and natural gas properties, if any, accretion of asset retirement obligations, unrealized gains and losses on commodity derivative instruments, non-cash equity-based compensation, and gains and losses on sales of assets, if any. Black Stone defines Distributable cash flow as Adjusted EBITDA plus or minus amounts for certain non-cash operating activities, cash interest expense, distributions to preferred unitholders, and restructuring charges, if any.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable cash flow should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in the United States as measures of the Company's financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company's computation of Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable cash flow may differ from computations of similarly titled measures of other companies.

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per unit amounts) Net income (loss) $ 147,647 $ 183,219 $ 422,549 $ 476,480 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 11,748 12,786 45,683 47,804 Interest expense 674 2,022 2,754 6,286 Income tax expense (benefit) 143 (171 ) 320 58 Accretion of asset retirement obligations 293 245 1,042 861 Equity-based compensation 2,417 5,579 10,829 17,388 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity derivative instruments (37,400 ) (72,014 ) (8,394 ) (82,486 ) (Gain) loss on sale of assets, net - - (73 ) (17 ) Adjusted EBITDA 125,522 131,666 474,710 466,374 Adjustments to reconcile to Distributable cash flow: Change in deferred revenue (1 ) (7 ) (9 ) (30 ) Cash interest expense (410 ) (1,059 ) (1,715 ) (4,282 ) Preferred unit distributions (6,026 ) (5,250 ) (21,776 ) (21,000 ) Distributable cash flow $ 119,085 $ 125,350 $ 451,210 $ 441,062 Total units outstanding1 210,313 209,684 Distributable cash flow per unit 0.566 0.598

1 The distribution attributable to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 is calculated using 210,313,477 common units as of the record date of February 16, 2024. Distributions attributable to the quarter ended December 31, 2022 were calculated using 209,683,640 common units as of the record date of February 17, 2023.

Proved Oil & Gas Reserve Quantities

A reconciliation of proved reserves is presented in the following table:

Crude Oil (MBbl) Natural Gas (MMcf) Total (MBoe) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2022 19,184 269,586 64,115 Revisions of previous estimates 675 (20,578 ) (2,754 ) Extensions, discoveries, and other additions 2,989 87,935 17,645 Production (3,757 ) (64,647 ) (14,532 ) Net proved reserves at December 31, 2023 19,091 272,296 64,474 Net Proved Developed Reserves December 31, 2022 19,184 236,529 58,606 December 31, 2023 19,091 228,061 57,101 Net Proved Undeveloped Reserves December 31, 2022 - 33,057 5,509 December 31, 2023 - 44,235 7,373

