Lilium N.V.: Lilium partners with PhilJets to bring eVTOLs to Asia, starting with the Philippines

CHANGI, Singapore, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) jet, and PhilJets, a leading aviation provider of global services in the ASEAN region, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding at the Singapore Airshow.

The agreement includes the intent to purchase 10 Lilium Jets, as well as a future strategic collaboration on the establishment of an eVTOL operation network across the Philippines and other Southeast Asia countries, such as Cambodia. As part of the agreement, Lilium and PhilJets will partner to develop a future service, including the joint definition of routes, city pairs, and passenger demand for an on-demand eVTOL service in the region.

Both companies will also identify potential sites, requirements, and partners for landing infrastructure, including the identification of vertiport partners in the region, sharing vertiport specifications and access to Lilium's existing network of charging hardware providers.

The Lilium Jet is purpose built to meet the transportation challenges of the Philippines. As a country with more than 7,500 islands, Lilium's approach for regional air mobility is a perfect fit for eVTOL service in the Philippines and showcases the broader opportunities for island nations across the globe.

PhilJets currently operates a fleet comprising 15 private jets and helicopters, with plans to expand further in the next three years, and for over a decade has been a mainstay in the Philippines aviation sector. PhilJets currently operates both private and commercial flights, together with a maintenance services affiliate entity supporting over 100 helicopters.

By bringing together PhilJets' ASEAN market expertise and Lilium's innovative eVTOL technology, this collaboration is set to redefine regional air mobility across the region. The Philippines and Cambodia are poised for success in aviation decarbonization, with both capital cities currently undergoing development of new major airports in both Bulacan and Phnom Penh.

With the Lilium Jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium and PhilJets are planning to bring high-speed regional air mobility to Southeast Asia.

Thierry Tea, Chairman, PhilJets, said: "Our team is proud to collaborate with Lilium on the mission to transform the Philippine's mobility with eVTOLs. With its growing economy, geography and important tourism industry, the Philippines is a great match to the Lilium Jet's capabilities. Innovation in aviation is gaining traction among regulators, urban planners and industry leaders of worldwide economies. Providing efficient connectivity to customers while reducing carbon emissions is a major focus for air transport operators such as PhilJets. We are also looking forward to bringing this technology into Cambodia and other countries in the region."

Sebastien Borel, Chief Commercial Officer, Lilium, said: "Our strategic partnership with PhilJets will expand our footprint even further in Asia, bringing the Lilium Jet to Southeast Asia. The Philippines is well suited for eVTOLs to effectively connect thousands of islands together through sustainable and high-speed air mobility. Asia is a key market for Lilium - and with the unique topographical challenges this region presents, the innovative design of the Lilium Jet is uniquely suited to address them."

The news follows several partnerships between Lilium and other providers across the world, and the commencement of production of the Lilium Jet late last year.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium's 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium's headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.?

About PhilJets

PhilJets is a boutique aviation services group of companies including PhilJets Aero Charter Corp (PACC) and PhilJets Aero Services Inc, (PASI) established since 2013 in the Philippines. PACC is specialized in air transport services for commercial air charter, private flights and aircraft management. PASI is specialized in Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (including aircrafts, avionics, electronics, engines) and aerospace products distribution activities.

