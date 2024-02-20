Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced its financial results today.



For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share compared to net earnings of $4.4 million or $0.52 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2023 were $125.4 million compared to $149.3 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $14.7 million or $1.72 per share compared to net earnings of $32.7 million or $3.82 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 were $512.8 million compared to $631.2 million last year.

Goodfellow concluded its 125th anniversary year on a positive note, demonstrating resilience despite numerous external challenges. The retail sector experienced a significant downturn in demand, leading to an oversupply in the market, with the flooring category suffering the most significant setback in the second quarter of 2023. In addition, demand and prices for hardwoods declined considerably, with signs of recovery becoming evident only in the early months of fiscal 2024. Goodfellow's ability to meet expectations in difficult business conditions, can be attributed to the diversity of its product offering and the dedication of its talented team.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.50 per share payable on March 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2024. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

Unaudited Years ended November 30

2023 November 30

2022 $ $ Sales 512,821 631,185 Expenses Cost of goods sold 400,461 495,125 Selling, administrative and general expenses 89,841 88,143 Net financial costs 2,429 3,201 492,731 586,469 Earnings before income taxes 20,090 44,716 Income taxes 5,402 12,037 Net earnings 14,688 32,679 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation

net of taxes of $984 ($355 in 2022) 2,531 914 Total comprehensive income 17,219 33,593 Net earnings per share - Basic and Diluted 1.72 3.82

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited As at As at November 30

2023 November 30

2022 $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 28,379 3,420 Trade and other receivables 53,674 64,423 Income taxes receivable 6,286 2,439 Inventories 98,473 112,294 Prepaid expenses 4,215 2,555 Total Current Assets 191,027 185,131 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 32,761 32,269 Intangible assets 1,487 2,096 Right-of-use assets 11,354 14,999 Defined benefit plan asset 15,347 11,620 Other assets 777 802 Total Non-Current Assets 61,726 61,786 Total Assets 252,753 246,917 Liabilities Current Liabilities Trade and other payables 37,620 36,286 Provision 2,789 2,281 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,732 4,969 Total Current Liabilities 45,141 43,536 Non-Current Liabilities Provision - 634 Lease liabilities 8,497 12,537 Deferred income taxes 4,112 3,431 Total Non-Current Liabilities 12,609 16,602 Total Liabilities 57,750 60,138 Shareholders' Equity Share capital 9,379 9,419 Retained earnings 185,624 177,360 195,003 186,779 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 252,753 246,917

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars)

Unaudited



Years ended



November 30

2023 November 30

2022 $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 14,688 32,679 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 3,311 2,551 Intangible assets 602 608 Right-of-use assets 4,697 4,551 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (139) (45) Accretion expense on provision 271 102 Provision (397) 666 Income taxes 5,402 12,037 Interest expense 996 1,230 Interest on lease liabilities 431 603 Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense (212) 46 Other 24 23 29,674 55,051 Changes in non-cash working capital items 24,213 (3,734) Interest paid (1,367) (1,731) Income taxes paid (9,552) (23,573) 13,294 (29,038) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 42,968 26,013 Financing Activities Net decrease in bank indebtedness - (2,000) Payment of lease liabilities (5,350) (4,985) Redemption of shares (456) (56) Dividends paid (8,539) (7,706) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (14,345) (14,747) Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (3,836) (4,827) Decrease (increase) in intangible assets 7 (54) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 147 45 Other assets 18 (17) Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (3,664) (4,853) Net cash inflow 24,959 6,413 Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of year 3,420 (2,993) Cash, end of year 28,379 3,420

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948 Net earnings - 32,679 32,679 Other comprehensive income - 914 914 Total comprehensive income - 33,593 33,593 Dividend - (7,706) (7,706) Redemption of Shares (5) (51) (56) Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net earnings - 14,688 14,688 Other comprehensive income - 2,531 2,531 Total comprehensive income - 17,219 17,219 Dividend - (8,539) (8,539) Redemption of Shares (40) (416) (456) Balance as at November 30, 2023 9,379 185,624 195,003