Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Unfassbare Kursgewinne werden Realität!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CVWJ | ISIN: CA38216R1001 | Ticker-Symbol: O3Z
Frankfurt
20.02.24
08:05 Uhr
9,700 Euro
-0,050
-0,51 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODFELLOW INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2024 | 02:30
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Goodfellow Inc.: Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2023 and Declares a Dividend

DELSON, Quebec, Feb. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the "Company" or "Goodfellow") announced its financial results today.

For the fourth quarter ended November 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $2.1 million or $0.25 per share compared to net earnings of $4.4 million or $0.52 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the three months ended November 30, 2023 were $125.4 million compared to $149.3 million last year.

For the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $14.7 million or $1.72 per share compared to net earnings of $32.7 million or $3.82 per share a year ago. Consolidated sales for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2023 were $512.8 million compared to $631.2 million last year.

Goodfellow concluded its 125th anniversary year on a positive note, demonstrating resilience despite numerous external challenges. The retail sector experienced a significant downturn in demand, leading to an oversupply in the market, with the flooring category suffering the most significant setback in the second quarter of 2023. In addition, demand and prices for hardwoods declined considerably, with signs of recovery becoming evident only in the early months of fiscal 2024. Goodfellow's ability to meet expectations in difficult business conditions, can be attributed to the diversity of its product offering and the dedication of its talented team.

The Board of directors of Goodfellow Inc. declared an eligible dividend of $0.50 per share payable on March 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2024. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the direction of the Board of Directors.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GDL".

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
Years ended
November 30
2023		November 30
2022
$$
Sales 512,821 631,185
Expenses
Cost of goods sold400,461495,125
Selling, administrative and general expenses89,841 88,143
Net financial costs2,429 3,201
492,731 586,469
Earnings before income taxes20,090 44,716
Income taxes5,40212,037
Net earnings14,688 32,679
Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings
Remeasurement of defined benefit plan obligation
net of taxes of $984 ($355 in 2022)		2,531914
Total comprehensive income17,21933,593
Net earnings per share - Basic and Diluted1.723.82
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs at
November 30
2023		November 30
2022
$$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash28,379 3,420
Trade and other receivables53,67464,423
Income taxes receivable6,286 2,439
Inventories98,473 112,294
Prepaid expenses4,215 2,555
Total Current Assets191,027185,131
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment32,76132,269
Intangible assets1,487 2,096
Right-of-use assets11,354 14,999
Defined benefit plan asset15,347 11,620
Other assets777802
Total Non-Current Assets61,726 61,786
Total Assets252,753246,917
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables37,62036,286
Provision2,789 2,281
Current portion of lease liabilities4,732 4,969
Total Current Liabilities45,14143,536
Non-Current Liabilities
Provision- 634
Lease liabilities8,497 12,537
Deferred income taxes4,1123,431
Total Non-Current Liabilities12,609 16,602
Total Liabilities57,750 60,138
Shareholders' Equity
Share capital9,379 9,419
Retained earnings185,624177,360
195,003186,779
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity252,753246,917
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited

Years ended


November 30
2023		November 30
2022
$$
Operating Activities
Net earnings14,68832,679
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment3,3112,551
Intangible assets602 608
Right-of-use assets4,697 4,551
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(139)(45)
Accretion expense on provision271 102
Provision(397) 666
Income taxes5,402 12,037
Interest expense996 1,230
Interest on lease liabilities431 603
Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense(212) 46
Other24 23
29,674 55,051
Changes in non-cash working capital items24,213(3,734)
Interest paid(1,367)(1,731)
Income taxes paid(9,552)(23,573)
13,294(29,038)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities 42,96826,013
Financing Activities
Net decrease in bank indebtedness- (2,000)
Payment of lease liabilities(5,350)(4,985)
Redemption of shares(456)(56)
Dividends paid(8,539) (7,706)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities (14,345)(14,747)
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(3,836)(4,827)
Decrease (increase) in intangible assets7(54)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment147 45
Other assets18(17)
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (3,664)(4,853)
Net cash inflow24,9596,413
Cash (bank indebtedness), beginning of year3,420 (2,993)
Cash, end of year28,3793,420
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For years ended November 30, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
$$$
Balance as at November 30, 20219,424151,524160,948
Net earnings-32,67932,679
Other comprehensive income-914914
Total comprehensive income-33,59333,593
Dividend-(7,706)(7,706)
Redemption of Shares(5)(51)(56)
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419 177,360 186,779
Net earnings -14,68814,688
Other comprehensive income-2,5312,531
Total comprehensive income -17,21917,219
Dividend -(8,539)(8,539)
Redemption of Shares (40)(416)(456)
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379185,624195,003


Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.