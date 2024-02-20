Lleida.net extends its contract with LaLiga EA Sports until 2027 and hires three more services

Madrid, February 20. - Listed technology services company Lleidanet (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) has renewed its contract with LALIGA GROUP INTERNATIONAL for an additional three-year period.



With the renewal, the contract is extended to three new digital identity services.



Under the agreement, Lleida.net will issue Legal Representative Qualified Digital Certificates through video-identification.



It will also manage signature certificates thanks to the PKI TOOLS CS tool, owned by the listed company, and will be integrated with LaLiga's management and auditing systems.



Lleida.net and LaLiga signed their first contract in 2020, when they agreed on the provision, by the technology company, of the registered email service to certify the communications of the sports entity in terms of audiovisual rights, worldwide.



Sisco Sapena, Lleida.net's CEO, explained that "the fact that the world's leading soccer institution continues to trust us is a clear example that demonstrates the reliability of our technology, but even more so is its expansion of digital identity services".



"We have once again demonstrated our ability to meet the requirements of customers with top-level technological needs," he added.



Lleida.net is one of the leading European companies in the registered electronic signature, notification and contracting sector.



It has received more than 300 patents from more than 60 countries internationally, and has one of the strongest intellectual property portfolios in the industry.



The company, whose technology is marketed in more than 50 countries, provides services to credit institutions, telecommunications companies and insurance companies, among others.



Lleida.net, founded in 1995, first went public in Madrid in 2015. It subsequently executed a dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris in 2018 and on OTC Markets in New York in 2020. Its securities are also listed on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges.



SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains statements regarding the future of the company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "wait", "anticipate", "pretend", "power", "plan", "potential", the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.