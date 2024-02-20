Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024
WKN: A2QJRW | ISIN: SE0015244520 | Ticker-Symbol: BIX0
München
20.02.24
08:03 Uhr
1,448 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Year-end Report 2023

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) invites investors, analysts, and the press to a presentation of the year-end report 2023 at 2:00 pm on February 22. The report will be published at 8:00 am CET the same day.

BioInvent's CEO Martin Welschof will present the report together with CFO Stefan Ericsson. The presentation will be held in English.

When: Thursday February 22, 2024, at 2:00 pm CET

Listen to the presentation webcast: https://financialhearings.com/event/48630

To participate via teleconference, please register via the following link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048630 .
Upon registration, a phone number and conference ID for the conference call will be provided. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.

The conference call will be made available on the company website after the call.

About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently five drug candidates in six ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Year-end report 2023

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
