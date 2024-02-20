AROBS Transilvania Software shares will join the FTSE Russell indexes

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The shares of AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest technology company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, will be included in the FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Index as of March 18, 2024. AROBS shares will be included in the FTSE Micro Cap index structure, as announced by the global index provider on February 16 following its quarterly review.

"We are thrilled that with AROBS inclusion in FTSE Russell, the exposure of Romanian entrepreneurial companies to global investors is increasing. Today's announcement delivers on the promise we made to the investors at the transfer to the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange to have AROBS shares included in the global reference indices. This inclusion opens up new opportunities regarding the company's growth and visibility on global markets, increasing liquidity and diversifying AROBS's shareholding. The next target is the inclusion of AROBS shares in the local indices' universe, BET, on which we are currently working intensely," stated Voicu Oprean, founder and CEO of AROBS.

AROBS is a creator of customized solutions for international partners and software products for more than 11,000 customers in Europe and Asia. The company is headquartered in Romania and has offices in Europe, Northern America, and Asia. AROBS' 1200+ specialists are building solutions for the future in Automotive, Embedded, Medical, Space, Marine, Life Sciences, Travel, IoT, Fintech, Enterprise, and Intelligent Automation.

The company was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the end of 2021, following the most significant private placement of shares on the AeRO market, which attracted RON 74.2 million (EUR 14.8 million) from investors. AROBS has been present in the primary market of the BVB since September 2023.

Romania's promotion by FTSE Russell in September 2020 to Emerging Markets has opened the way for the capital market to a much broader investment universe, and as the number of investors grows, so does the demand for Romanian assets, which will also translate into a better valuation of listed companies and therefore an increase in the local market capitalization.

