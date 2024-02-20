Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
20.02.24
12:51 Uhr
11,154 Euro
+0,056
+0,50 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,14211,15812:50
11,14811,15412:52
GlobeNewswire
20.02.2024 | 12:34
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp (112/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO
Structured Products and STO Structured Products NOK. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has
approved the application and decided to delist the structured bonds. 



ISIN                       Trading code         
      Long name 

SE0019019803             Autocall_Svenska_Bolag_46     
Autocall Svenska Bolag 46 

NO0010901150             NBF_GTM_4022              
NBF GTM 4022 

SE0016275010             NBF_GTM_4273               
NBF GTM 4273 

SE0018533556             NBF_GTM_4616              
NBF GTM 4616 

SE0018533671             NBF_GTM_4624              
NBF GTM 4624 

SE0019019860             NBF_GTM_4718              
NBF GTM 4718 

SE0012257277             NBF_NM_B986               
NBF NM B986 

SE0014453411             NBF_NM_C241               
NBF NM C241 



The last day of trading will be on February 20, 2024.


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
