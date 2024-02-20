Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp (112/24)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its structured bonds delisted from STO Structured Products and STO Structured Products NOK. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the structured bonds. ISIN Trading code Long name SE0019019803 Autocall_Svenska_Bolag_46 Autocall Svenska Bolag 46 NO0010901150 NBF_GTM_4022 NBF GTM 4022 SE0016275010 NBF_GTM_4273 NBF GTM 4273 SE0018533556 NBF_GTM_4616 NBF GTM 4616 SE0018533671 NBF_GTM_4624 NBF GTM 4624 SE0019019860 NBF_GTM_4718 NBF GTM 4718 SE0012257277 NBF_NM_B986 NBF NM B986 SE0014453411 NBF_NM_C241 NBF NM C241 The last day of trading will be on February 20, 2024. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.