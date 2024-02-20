BIOLASE, Inc.: Biolase Announces First Quarter 2024 Webinar Series 'Lets Talk Dental'

LAKE FOREST, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, remains committed to expanding its educational offerings through its web portal, enabling dental clinicians to elevate their standard of dental care and improve patient outcomes through laser technology. "Let's Talk Dental," a free webinar series focused on a variety of topics covering all dental disciplines, kicked off the year with a webinar on January 18, 2024, hosted by Dr. Paul Chang, a periodontist and prosthodontist with a private practice in McKinney, Texas. Dr. Chang lectured on the clinical benefits of using the Waterlase all-tissue dental laser for extractions and immediate implant placement.

The "Let's Talk Dental" webinar includes many relevant and significant topics, such as restorative dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, pediatric dentistry, and dental hygiene. Due to the growing interest in laser dentistry, the series will invite leaders in the industry to share their expertise and educate the general dental public on both all-tissue and soft-tissue laser therapies and related topics. New webinars include:

February 15, 2024 and March 5, 2024, when the series will shift its focus to pediatric dentistry topics, starting with a two-part series on frenectomies for infants and adolescents, hosted by Dr. Ben Curtis, a pediatric dentist with a private practice in Canton, TX

March 21, 2024, Megan Van Noy, a registered dental hygienist specializing in orofacial myofunctional therapy and owner of NW Myofunctional Therapy, will host a webinar titled "What's Your Tongue Got To Do With It? An Introduction to Myofunctional Therapy."

March 28, 2024, "Let's Talk Dental" will wrap up the first quarter of 2024 with a webinar titled "Billing, Coding, and Revenue Tips For Today's Modern Dentist," hosted by renowned author and dental consultant Teresa Duncan.

All webinars will be recorded and uploaded to BIOLASE's education web portal, Education.Biolase.com, which offers tailored education pathways for both all-tissue and soft-tissue lasers through the Waterlase Academy and Epic Diode Academy. The web portal's On-Demand Webinars feature offers a library of recorded webinar content organized by dental categories.

Included on Education.Biolase.com is a list of classroom course offerings, virtual course offerings, clinical animation videos, and case videos.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. As of December 31, 2023, BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 241 patented and 21 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. From 1998 through December 31, 2023, BIOLASE has sold over 47,700 laser systems in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

