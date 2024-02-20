Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) will be front and centre at the World's Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention in Toronto next month.

Hosted by Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC), the convention brings together more than 30,000 people from more than 130 countries.

Managing Director Chris Evans said a strategic contingent of Winsome Resources representatives will attend the three-day conference this year to share more detailed information on the Company's recent MRE announcement.

"We are delighted to be attending PDAC again this year as the global conversation around lithium demand and the growing need for renewable technologies continues to heat up," Chris said. "Our team is excited to meet with local representatives and global industry leaders next month, in what has been a tumultuous time for the mining industry.

"I look forward to discussing Winsome's story and the changes in lithium demand around the world at PDAC, and I encourage anyone attending to come visit the team at booth number 2143."

The PDAC Convention begins on 3 March 2024. For more information, visit www.pdac.ca/convention

ABOUT WINSOME RESOURCES

Winsome Resources (ASX: WR1) is a Perth-based, lithium focused exploration and development company with four project areas in Quebec, Canada. All of Winsome's projects - Adina, Cancet, Sirmac-Clappier and Tilly are 100% owned by the Company. Recently the Company acquired a further 47km2 of claims at the Tilly Project, located near Adina, and 29 claims of the Jackpot Property, immediately north of Adina.

The most advanced of Winsome's projects - Adina and Cancet, provide shallow, high grade lithium deposits and are strategically located close to established infrastructure and supply chains.

In addition to its impressive portfolio of lithium projects in Quebec, Winsome Resources owns 100% of the offtake rights for lithium, caesium and tantalum from Power Metals Corp. (TSXV: PWM) Case Lake Project in Eastern Ontario, as well as a 19.6% equity stake in PWM. The Company recently divested Decelles and Mazerac, two early-stage projects located near the Quebec mining town of Val-d'Or, to PWM in exchange for an increased shareholding.

Winsome is led by a highly qualified team with strong experience in lithium exploration and development as well as leading ASX listed companies.

More details: www.winsomeresources.com.au

