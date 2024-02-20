Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Visit Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) (FSE: D0W) at Booth #2728 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Volta Metals Ltd.

Volta metals is a mineral exploration company based in Toronto, Ontario, focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in northwestern Ontario, considered one of the world's most prolific, emerging hard-rock lithium districts. Company discovered 6 spodumene pegmatites within its Falcon West Lithium Project and drilled up to 15.6m at 1.24% Li2O. Mineralization remains open in all directions, and the property remains open for exploration. All properties have road access and are located on highly prospective greenstone belts Northwestern Ontario.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

