Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announces that it has been selected to deliver a complete Converged Charging System (CCS) transformation for Aruba's national telecom provider, SETAR, leveraging Mavenir's Digital Enablement (MDE) platform. The new CCS will be hosted in Aruba and serve both SETAR as well as Telbo, Bonaire's leading Telecom provider, using a multi-tenancy architecture.

SETAR turned to long-term partner Mavenir and its proven digital transformation capabilities to perform its Charging System transformation, which will involve migrating SETAR's existing Mavenir-supplied charging system to the latest MDE CCS system. The modern, TM Forum-based solution offers improved time-to-market and a simplified architecture with convergence of prepaid and postpaid charging in the same system.

The multi-tenancy support to handle both SETAR and Telbo services on the same infrastructure helps to reduce operation and maintenance costs. Additionally, the new CCS will enable both CSPs to not only meet the current subscriber needs, but also sets the foundation for creating new 5G digital offerings and realize 5G network transformation goals.

Once the upgraded platform is in place, SETAR will have the advantage of a modern, cloudnative CCS that optimally positions the service provider for the 5G era and future monetization opportunities. The new CCS will serve all SETAR's prepaid and post-paid consumer and business subscribers across the islands of Aruba and Bonaire.

Roland Croes, CEO of SETAR commented: "As the leader in technology, media and telecommunications on Aruba, SETAR continuously innovates to ensure that the island communities have access to the latest technologies, fastest connectivity, and the most advanced products, services, and apps. For over a decade, Mavenir has been a long-standing, stable, and trusted solution provider to SETAR, having implemented our current charging system and other core network components, so Mavenir was the obvious choice to deliver a seamless transformation and upgrade project."

Sandeep Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Mavenir's Digital Business Enablement added: "This is a stand-out example of an existing customer putting its trust in Mavenir to fulfil current and future needs from converged charging to digital customer journeys and new monetization business cases. Mavenir is the only provider that can accomplish a smooth and stable upgrade path, while ensuring that the new cloud-native and fully digital system supports the existing and new business features that are integral to SETAR's future service delivery."

