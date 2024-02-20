Wildix, a pioneering provider of unified communications as a service (UCaaS), today announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace. App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

The integration between Wildix and HubSpot is designed to enhance communication and customer relationship management for businesses. This integration empowers HubSpot users to optimize their operations by seamlessly connecting Wildix's communication solutions with HubSpot's comprehensive suite of marketing, sales and customer service tools.

Wildix's integration with HubSpot goes beyond traditional CRM capabilities and extends to Wildix's x-bees and COLLABORATION users. x-bees is an AI-fueled sales communication tool seamlessly integrated with major CRM platforms, providing a customer communication platform for B2B sales-oriented companies with a focus on customer experience.

Wildix remains unwavering in its dedication to ongoing innovation and the continual improvement of this integration. As part of this commitment, plans are underway to introduce advanced AI features. These upcoming enhancements will include real-time transcription services for instant speech-to-text conversion and effortless storage of summaries and transcriptions. These technological advancements are poised to significantly boost the capabilities and efficiency of businesses that utilize this integration.

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements.

"The integration between Wildix and HubSpot represents a significant milestone in how businesses manage communication and customer relationships," said Dimitri Osler, CTO, Wildix. "We are thrilled to be a part of the HubSpot App Marketplace, confident that this partnership will not only elevate the experience for HubSpot users but also serve as a catalyst for improved communication and enhanced customer engagement."

About Wildix

Wildix is a global provider of unified communications solutions that enhance the efficiency and productivity of businesses, especially in sales-oriented environments. With a strong focus on innovative technology and user-friendly design, Wildix aims to transform how businesses communicate and collaborate.

