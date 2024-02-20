Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Ayima Group AB (publ) receives observation status (88/24)

Today, February 20, 2024, White Pearl Technology Group AB disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in Ayima Group AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Ayima Group AB (publ) (AYIMA B, ISIN code SE0009888506, order book ID 159313) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50 Nasdaq Stockholm AB.