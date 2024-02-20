Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Wellfield Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (the "Company" or "Wellfield") is pleased to announce its partnership with Banxa (TSXV: BNXA) aimed at driving growth for Coinmama, Wellfield's wholly owned subsidiary. In 2023, Wellfield completed a significant operational reorganization at Coinmama to improve efficiency and reach operational profitability, while also laying the groundwork for new product expansion and user growth initiatives. The partnership with Banxa begins new efforts for accelerated user growth, bringing Banxa's latest product enhancements to Coinmama's platform and strengthening Coinmama's position in the cryptocurrency market.

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield, commented, "At Coinmama, simplifying our customers' blockchain journey is fundamental to our global appeal. Our partnership with Banxa underpins our commitment to future growth and operational strength, enhancing our trusted brand that brings millions of people onto the blockchain. Banxa's global Fiat-to-Crypto onboarding reach combined with our global brand and cutting-edge new products and services positions Coinmama for significant growth."

Holger Arians, Chairman and CEO, added, "Banxa prides itself for providing one of the industry's most robust Fiat-to-Crypto onboarding solutions for some of the biggest cryptocurrency brands like MetaMask, OKX, Trust Wallet and now Coinmama. Our recent product enhancements and regulatory milestones demonstrate Banxa's attraction as strategic partners for leading cryptocurrency businesses and we are proud to partner with Wellfield to support the growth and expansion of their globally recognized brand, Coinmama."

Direct Benefit to Coinmama Customers

Through Wellfield's partnership with Banxa, bolstered by their robust regulatory solutions and operational excellence, Coinmama customers receive access to a premier gateway for seamlessly transferring funds into the blockchain. Combined with our recently announced and future product enhancements, Banxa's efficient fund transfer process and advanced tools enable Coinmama to deliver a secure, compliant, and unparalleled journey into the blockchain ecosystem.

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) is a leading fintech company specializing in innovative solutions leveraging blockchain technology. Our platform Coinmama (web and Mobile app), provides seamless access to the cryptocurrency market for over 3.5 million registered users across 180 countries. We offer disruptive on-chain and web3 secure and friendly self-custody solutions through Coinmama. Additionally, Wellfield operates Tradewind Markets platform to digitize and trade real-world assets, including our flagship VaultChain Gold and VaultChain Silver products. Expanding our offerings for institutional clients, we present Brane Trust Company Limited aiming to operate in Alberta Canada's second qualified digital asset custodian.

