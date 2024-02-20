BioLargo, Inc.: BioLargo Adds Larry Dick, Prominent Water Industry Veteran, to Board of Its Water Equipment Subsidiary

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a cleantech developer that creates innovative technologies to solve demanding environmental challenges, announced that Larry Dick, a member of the board of directors of the Municipal Water District of Orange County, California (MWDOC) and former Vice Chairman of the board of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWDSC), has joined the board of directors of its water equipment subsidiary (BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies; www.bestPFAStreatment.com). Larry brings his relationships and years of experience in water management to help BioLargo commercialize its portfolio of innovative, sustainable water treatment technologies, including its revolutionary technology to treat water contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Over the past 20 years, Larry has held leadership positions including Vice Chairman at the MWDSC, the largest drinking water agency in the United States. Throughout that time, he also served as President of the Board of Directors of MWDOC and held positions at the Association of California Water Agencies, the Water Advisory Committee of Orange County, and the Urban Water Institute. He is a dedicated public servant committed to delivering safe, sustainable, affordable water to Californians.

In joining the board of BioLargo's equipment subsidiary, Larry brings long-established business relationships and connections in the water industry as BEST begins to commercialize its innovative water treatment solutions. He aims to help build the company's reputation and secure new partnerships and opportunities for growth in the Southern California area.

Larry commented, "Improving the quality and access of Americans' water has been my life's work for the past two decades. I joined the board of BioLargo's water equipment and PFAS solutions company because of how clear to me it is that this same mission - improving and safeguarding our water - is a core value for all their team members."

About BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies

BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. sells and distributes sustainable, best-in-class water treatment systems that solve some of the toughest challenges in the modern water industry. From PFAS capture and destruction to water reuse technologies, every system delivers on a promise of uncompromising technical performance, sustainable energy usage and waste generation metrics, and clear ROI for operations that use them. Its website is www.bestPFAStreatment.com. BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc., a cleantech innovator and environmental engineering solutions provider dedicated to make life better through technological innovation.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com