Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Fernando Ragone has informed the Company of his intent to resign as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective March 8, 2024 in order to pursue an alternative career opportunity.

Bear Creek has made an offer of employment to a highly qualified CFO successor, who has accepted the offer. Further details will be announced as soon as possible.

