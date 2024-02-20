FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation's leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.50 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.32.
For the 2023 fourth quarter, Pediatrix reported the following results from continuing operations:
- Net revenue of $496 million;
- Loss from continuing operations of $124 million; and
- Adjusted EBITDA of $51 million.
"Our fourth quarter operating results were consistent with our expectations," said James D. Swift, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. "We believe our operating plans for 2024, which build on progress in both our hybrid revenue-cycle management structure and increased in-network status, position us for very reliable cash flow, a foundation for future growth."
Operating Results from Continuing Operations - Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Pediatrix's net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $496.4 million, compared to $513.8 million for the prior-year period. This decline reflected the impact of non-same unit activity as well as a 1.5 percent decline in same-unit revenue.
Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume declined by 1.0 percent for the 2023 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)
Three Months
Year Ended
Hospital-based patient services
(3.0)%
(0.9)%
Office-based patient services
3.9%
1.9%
Neonatology services (within hospital-based services):
Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days
(2.0)%
(0.7)%
Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors declined by 0.5 percent for the 2023 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period. This decline primarily reflects the impact in the 2022 fourth quarter of financial support provided by the Company's revenue cycle management vendor, as well as a decrease in funds received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company received no funds under the CARES Act compared to $1.9 million in the prior year, which decreased the Company's same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors by 0.4 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2023. These declines were partially offset by modest improvements in hospital contract administrative fees and payor mix. The percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors increased by approximately 40 basis points compared to the prior year period.
For the 2023 fourth quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $363.6 million, compared to $366.6 million for the prior-year period. This comparison reflects declines in incentive compensation and malpractice expenses, partially offset by increases in same-unit clinical compensation and group health insurance costs.
For the 2023 fourth quarter, general and administrative expenses were $53.1 million, as compared to $51.1 million for the prior-year period.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, transformational and restructuring related expenses totaled $2.2 million, compared to $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The expense recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 related predominantly to the previously disclosed termination of the Company's services agreement with its revenue cycle management vendor.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and impairment losses was $50.8 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $66.5 million for the prior-year period. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Depreciation and amortization expense of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Investment and other income was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Interest expense was $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This comparison reflects higher interest rates on the Company's adjustable-rate borrowings, largely offset by lower total borrowings.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, Pediatrix recorded an aggregate non-cash impairment loss of $168.3 million related to goodwill and other assets.
Pediatrix generated a loss from continuing operations of $124.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the 2023 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 82.7 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $24.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the 2022 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 82.2 million shares outstanding.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.32, compared to $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2022. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, discrete tax events and impairment losses. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EPS by $0.01 for the fourth quarter of 2022.
Operating Results from Continuing Operations - Year Ended December 31, 2023
For the year ended December 31, 2023, Pediatrix generated revenue from continuing operations of $1.99 billion, compared to $1.97 billion for the prior year. For 2023, the Company did not record any miscellaneous revenue from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act compared to $13.3 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $200.4 million, compared to $241.0 million for the prior year. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Pediatrix generated a loss from continuing operations of $60.4 million, or $0.73 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, based on a weighted average 82.2 million shares outstanding, which compares to income from continuing operations of $62.6 million, or $0.74 per share, based on a weighted average 84.1 million shares outstanding for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.26, compared to $1.66 for 2022. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EPS by approximately $0.07 for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Financial Position and Cash Flow - Continuing Operations
Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $73.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $9.8 million on December 31, 2022, and net accounts receivable were $272.3 million.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, Pediatrix generated cash from continuing operations of $72.1 million, compared to $102.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company used $9.0 million to fund capital expenditures and $5.0 million to fund a practice acquisition.
At December 31, 2023, Pediatrix had total debt outstanding of $628 million, consisting of its $400 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and $228 million in borrowings under its Term A Loan. At December 31, 2023, the Company had no borrowings against its $450 million revolving line of credit.
Non-GAAP Measures
A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.
Preliminary 2024 Outlook
On a preliminary basis, Pediatrix anticipates that its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, will be in a range of $200 million to $220 million.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenue
$
496,443
$
513,844
$
1,994,640
$
1,972,021
Operating expenses:
Practice salaries and benefits
363,604
366,557
1,448,275
1,383,319
Practice supplies and other operating expenses
31,672
31,480
124,800
121,669
General and administrative expenses
53,064
51,057
227,542
231,397
Depreciation and amortization
9,062
9,136
36,171
35,636
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
2,219
19,576
2,219
27,312
Goodwill impairment
148,312
-
148,312
-
Total operating expenses
607,933
477,806
1,987,319
1,799,333
(Loss) income from operations
(111,490
)
36,038
7,321
172,688
Investment and other income
2,242
1,335
4,338
3,671
Interest expense
(10,081
)
(9,952
)
(42,075
)
(39,695
)
Impairment loss
(20,000
)
-
(20,000
)
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(57,016
)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
479
403
2,057
1,722
Total non-operating expenses
(27,360
)
(8,214
)
(55,680
)
(91,318
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes
(138,850
)
27,824
(48,359
)
81,370
Income tax benefit (provision)
14,563
(3,824
)
(12,049
)
(18,806
)
(Loss) income from continuing operations
(124,287
)
24,000
(60,408
)
62,564
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
-
5,659
-
3,767
Net (loss) income
(124,287
)
29,659
(60,408
)
66,331
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
-
4
Net (loss) income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
(124,287
)
$
29,659
$
(60,408
)
$
66,335
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Unrealized holding gain (loss) on investments, net of
1,303
366
1,521
(5,051
)
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to
$
(122,984
)
$
30,025
$
(58,887
)
$
61,284
Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted):
(Loss) income from continuing operations
$
(1.50
)
$
0.29
$
(0.73
)
$
0.74
Income from discontinued operations
$
-
$
0.07
$
-
$
0.05
Net (loss) income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
(1.50
)
$
0.36
$
(0.73
)
$
0.79
Weighted average common shares
82,660
82,158
82,201
84,121
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations
to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix
$
(124,287
)
$
24,000
$
(60,408
)
$
62,568
Interest expense
10,081
9,952
42,075
39,695
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
57,016
Income tax (benefit) provision
(14,563
)
3,824
12,049
18,806
Depreciation and amortization expense
9,062
9,136
36,171
35,636
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
2,219
19,576
2,219
27,312
Impairment losses
168,312
-
168,312
-
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to
$
50,824
$
66,488
$
200,418
$
241,033
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Diluted (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations per Share
to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS")
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2023
2022
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
82,660
82,158
(Loss) income from continuing operations and diluted income from
$
(124,287
)
$
(1.50
)
$
24,000
$
0.29
Adjustments (1):
Amortization (net of tax of $502 and $606)
1,510
0.02
1,820
0.02
Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $756 and $374)
2,268
0.03
1,120
0.01
Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $555 and $4,894)
1,664
0.02
14,682
0.18
Impairment losses (net of tax of $42,078)
126,234
1.53
-
-
Net impact from discrete tax events
18,841
0.22
(3,073
)
(0.03
)
Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
26,230
$
0.32
$
38,549
$
0.47
(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.
Twelve Months Ended
2023
2022
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
82,201
84,121
(Loss) income from continuing operations and diluted income from
$
(60,408
)
$
(0.73
)
$
62,568
$
0.74
Adjustments (1):
Amortization (net of tax of $2,010 and $2,242)
6,032
0.07
6,727
0.08
Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $3,081 and $3,596)
9,242
0.11
10,788
0.13
Transformational and restructuring related expenses (net of tax of $555 and $6,828)
1,664
0.02
20,484
0.24
Impairment losses (net of tax of $42,078)
126,234
1.54
-
-
Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $14,254)
-
-
42,762
0.51
Net impact from discrete tax events
20,825
0.25
(3,370
)
(0.04
)
Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations
$
103,589
$
1.26
$
139,959
$
1.66
(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Balance Sheet Highlights
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
As of
As of
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
73,258
$
9,824
Investments
104,485
93,239
Accounts receivable, net
272,313
296,787
Other current assets
33,398
28,139
Intangible assets, net
21,240
18,491
Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets
70,294
66,924
Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment
1,644,822
1,834,483
Total assets
$
2,219,810
$
2,347,887
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
350,798
$
374,225
Total debt, net
633,334
651,279
Operating lease liabilities
68,314
65,802
Other liabilities
318,303
364,949
Total liabilities
1,370,749
1,456,255
Total shareholders' equity
849,061
891,632
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,219,810
$
2,347,887
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations
to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
68,750
$
83,700
Interest expense
40,600
39,900
Income tax provision
26,650
32,400
Depreciation and amortization expense
39,000
39,000
Transformational and restructuring related expenses
25,000
25,000
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.
$
200,000
$
220,000
