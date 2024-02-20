FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE: MD), the nation's leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, children and babies, today reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.50 per share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.32.

For the 2023 fourth quarter, Pediatrix reported the following results from continuing operations:

Net revenue of $496 million;

Loss from continuing operations of $124 million; and

Adjusted EBITDA of $51 million.

"Our fourth quarter operating results were consistent with our expectations," said James D. Swift, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group. "We believe our operating plans for 2024, which build on progress in both our hybrid revenue-cycle management structure and increased in-network status, position us for very reliable cash flow, a foundation for future growth."

Operating Results from Continuing Operations - Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Pediatrix's net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $496.4 million, compared to $513.8 million for the prior-year period. This decline reflected the impact of non-same unit activity as well as a 1.5 percent decline in same-unit revenue.

Same-unit revenue attributable to patient volume declined by 1.0 percent for the 2023 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period. Shown below are year-over-year percentage changes in certain same-unit volume statistics for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023. (Note: figures in the below table reflect contributions only to net patient service revenue and exclude other contributions to total same-unit revenue, including contract and administrative fees.)

Three Months

Ended December 31, 2023 Year Ended

December 31, 2023 Hospital-based patient services (3.0)% (0.9)% Office-based patient services 3.9% 1.9% Neonatology services (within hospital-based services): Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) days (2.0)% (0.7)%

Same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors declined by 0.5 percent for the 2023 fourth quarter as compared to the prior-year period. This decline primarily reflects the impact in the 2022 fourth quarter of financial support provided by the Company's revenue cycle management vendor, as well as a decrease in funds received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company received no funds under the CARES Act compared to $1.9 million in the prior year, which decreased the Company's same-unit revenue from net reimbursement-related factors by 0.4 percent during the three months ended December 31, 2023. These declines were partially offset by modest improvements in hospital contract administrative fees and payor mix. The percentage of services reimbursed by commercial and other non-government payors increased by approximately 40 basis points compared to the prior year period.

For the 2023 fourth quarter, practice salaries and benefits expense was $363.6 million, compared to $366.6 million for the prior-year period. This comparison reflects declines in incentive compensation and malpractice expenses, partially offset by increases in same-unit clinical compensation and group health insurance costs.

For the 2023 fourth quarter, general and administrative expenses were $53.1 million, as compared to $51.1 million for the prior-year period.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, transformational and restructuring related expenses totaled $2.2 million, compared to $19.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The expense recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 related predominantly to the previously disclosed termination of the Company's services agreement with its revenue cycle management vendor.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, which is defined as earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, transformational and restructuring related expenses, and impairment losses was $50.8 million for the 2023 fourth quarter, compared to $66.5 million for the prior-year period. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $1.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Depreciation and amortization expense of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Investment and other income was $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest expense was $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. This comparison reflects higher interest rates on the Company's adjustable-rate borrowings, largely offset by lower total borrowings.

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Pediatrix recorded an aggregate non-cash impairment loss of $168.3 million related to goodwill and other assets.

Pediatrix generated a loss from continuing operations of $124.3 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the 2023 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 82.7 million shares outstanding. This compares with income from continuing operations of $24.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the 2022 fourth quarter, based on a weighted average 82.2 million shares outstanding.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.32, compared to $0.47 for the fourth quarter of 2022. For these periods, Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is defined as diluted income from continuing operations per common and common equivalent share excluding non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, transformational and restructuring related expenses, discrete tax events and impairment losses. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EPS by $0.01 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operating Results from Continuing Operations - Year Ended December 31, 2023

For the year ended December 31, 2023, Pediatrix generated revenue from continuing operations of $1.99 billion, compared to $1.97 billion for the prior year. For 2023, the Company did not record any miscellaneous revenue from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act compared to $13.3 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $200.4 million, compared to $241.0 million for the prior year. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $8.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Pediatrix generated a loss from continuing operations of $60.4 million, or $0.73 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2023, based on a weighted average 82.2 million shares outstanding, which compares to income from continuing operations of $62.6 million, or $0.74 per share, based on a weighted average 84.1 million shares outstanding for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2023, Pediatrix reported Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.26, compared to $1.66 for 2022. Funds received from the provider relief fund established by the CARES Act favorably impacted Adjusted EPS by approximately $0.07 for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Financial Position and Cash Flow - Continuing Operations

Pediatrix had cash and cash equivalents of $73.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $9.8 million on December 31, 2022, and net accounts receivable were $272.3 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Pediatrix generated cash from continuing operations of $72.1 million, compared to $102.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company used $9.0 million to fund capital expenditures and $5.0 million to fund a practice acquisition.

At December 31, 2023, Pediatrix had total debt outstanding of $628 million, consisting of its $400 million in 5.375% Senior Notes due 2030 and $228 million in borrowings under its Term A Loan. At December 31, 2023, the Company had no borrowings against its $450 million revolving line of credit.

Non-GAAP Measures

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and Adjusted EPS from continuing operations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 is provided in the financial tables of this press release.

Preliminary 2024 Outlook

On a preliminary basis, Pediatrix anticipates that its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, will be in a range of $200 million to $220 million.

Earnings Conference Call

Pediatrix will host an investor conference call to discuss the quarterly results at 9 a.m., ET today.

ABOUT PEDIATRIX MEDICAL GROUP

Pediatrix® Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) is the nation's leading provider of physician services.

Certain statements and information in this press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and all statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believe," "hope," "may," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions, and are based on assumptions and assessments made by the Company's management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments, and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors", as well the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and include the impact of the Company's termination of its current third-party revenue cycle management provider and transition to a hybrid revenue cycle management model with one or more new third-party service providers, including any transition costs associated therewith; the impact of surprise billing legislation; the effects of economic conditions on the Company's business; the effects of the Affordable Care Act and potential healthcare reform; the Company's relationships with government-sponsored or funded healthcare programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, and with managed care organizations and commercial health insurance payors; the Company's ability to comply with the terms of its debt financing arrangements; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its financial condition and results of operations; the impact of the divestiture of the Company's anesthesiology and radiology medical groups; the impact of management transitions; the timing and contribution of future acquisitions or organic growth initiatives; the effects of share repurchases; and the effects of the Company's transformation initiatives, including its reorientation on, and growth strategy for, its pediatrics and obstetrics business.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 496,443 $ 513,844 $ 1,994,640 $ 1,972,021 Operating expenses: Practice salaries and benefits 363,604 366,557 1,448,275 1,383,319 Practice supplies and other operating expenses 31,672 31,480 124,800 121,669 General and administrative expenses 53,064 51,057 227,542 231,397 Depreciation and amortization 9,062 9,136 36,171 35,636 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 2,219 19,576 2,219 27,312 Goodwill impairment 148,312 - 148,312 - Total operating expenses 607,933 477,806 1,987,319 1,799,333 (Loss) income from operations (111,490 ) 36,038 7,321 172,688 Investment and other income 2,242 1,335 4,338 3,671 Interest expense (10,081 ) (9,952 ) (42,075 ) (39,695 ) Impairment loss (20,000 ) - (20,000 ) - Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - (57,016 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates 479 403 2,057 1,722 Total non-operating expenses (27,360 ) (8,214 ) (55,680 ) (91,318 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations before income taxes (138,850 ) 27,824 (48,359 ) 81,370 Income tax benefit (provision) 14,563 (3,824 ) (12,049 ) (18,806 ) (Loss) income from continuing operations (124,287 ) 24,000 (60,408 ) 62,564 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 5,659 - 3,767 Net (loss) income (124,287 ) 29,659 (60,408 ) 66,331 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - 4 Net (loss) income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ (124,287 ) $ 29,659 $ (60,408 ) $ 66,335 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Unrealized holding gain (loss) on investments, net of

tax of $427, $122, $527 and $1,694 1,303 366 1,521 (5,051 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ (122,984 ) $ 30,025 $ (58,887 ) $ 61,284 Per common and common equivalent share data (diluted): (Loss) income from continuing operations $ (1.50 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.74 Income from discontinued operations $ - $ 0.07 $ - $ 0.05 Net (loss) income attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ (1.50 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.73 ) $ 0.79 Weighted average common shares 82,660 82,158 82,201 84,121

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Loss) income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix

Medical Group, Inc. $ (124,287 ) $ 24,000 $ (60,408 ) $ 62,568 Interest expense 10,081 9,952 42,075 39,695 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - - - 57,016 Income tax (benefit) provision (14,563 ) 3,824 12,049 18,806 Depreciation and amortization expense 9,062 9,136 36,171 35,636 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 2,219 19,576 2,219 27,312 Impairment losses 168,312 - 168,312 - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 50,824 $ 66,488 $ 200,418 $ 241,033

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Diluted (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations per Share to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS") (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 82,660 82,158 (Loss) income from continuing operations and diluted income from

continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix

Medical Group, Inc. $ (124,287 ) $ (1.50 ) $ 24,000 $ 0.29 Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $502 and $606) 1,510 0.02 1,820 0.02 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $756 and $374) 2,268 0.03 1,120 0.01 Transformational and restructuring expenses (net of tax of $555 and $4,894) 1,664 0.02 14,682 0.18 Impairment losses (net of tax of $42,078) 126,234 1.53 - - Net impact from discrete tax events 18,841 0.22 (3,073 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 26,230 $ 0.32 $ 38,549 $ 0.47

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 82,201 84,121 (Loss) income from continuing operations and diluted income from

continuing operations per share attributable to Pediatrix

Medical Group, Inc. $ (60,408 ) $ (0.73 ) $ 62,568 $ 0.74 Adjustments (1): Amortization (net of tax of $2,010 and $2,242) 6,032 0.07 6,727 0.08 Stock-based compensation (net of tax of $3,081 and $3,596) 9,242 0.11 10,788 0.13 Transformational and restructuring related expenses (net of tax of $555 and $6,828) 1,664 0.02 20,484 0.24 Impairment losses (net of tax of $42,078) 126,234 1.54 - - Loss on early extinguishment of debt (net of tax of $14,254) - - 42,762 0.51 Net impact from discrete tax events 20,825 0.25 (3,370 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted income and diluted EPS from continuing operations

attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 103,589 $ 1.26 $ 139,959 $ 1.66

(1) A blended tax rate of 25% was used to calculate the tax effects of the adjustments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Balance Sheet Highlights (in thousands) (Unaudited) As of

December 31, 2023 As of

December 31, 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,258 $ 9,824 Investments 104,485 93,239 Accounts receivable, net 272,313 296,787 Other current assets 33,398 28,139 Intangible assets, net 21,240 18,491 Operating and finance lease right-of-use assets 70,294 66,924 Goodwill, other assets, property and equipment 1,644,822 1,834,483 Total assets $ 2,219,810 $ 2,347,887 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 350,798 $ 374,225 Total debt, net 633,334 651,279 Operating lease liabilities 68,314 65,802 Other liabilities 318,303 364,949 Total liabilities 1,370,749 1,456,255 Total shareholders' equity 849,061 891,632 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,219,810 $ 2,347,887

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Forward-Looking Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, 2024 Income from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 68,750 $ 83,700 Interest expense 40,600 39,900 Income tax provision 26,650 32,400 Depreciation and amortization expense 39,000 39,000 Transformational and restructuring related expenses 25,000 25,000 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations attributable to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $ 200,000 $ 220,000

