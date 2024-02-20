HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS):

Three Months Ended % Change (Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Sequential Year-over-

Year Consolidated results: Revenues $ 208,266 $ 194,289 $ 202,434 7 % 3 % Operating income(2)(3) $ 7,830 $ 6,190 $ 3,273 26 % 139 % Net income $ 5,963 $ 4,212 $ 2,885 42 % 107 % Diluted earning per share $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 29 % 80 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 23,978 $ 23,441 $ 20,542 2 % 17 % Revenues by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 137,935 $ 111,043 $ 105,107 24 % 31 % Well Site Services 51,208 59,831 67,689 (14 )% (24 )% Downhole Technologies 19,123 23,415 29,638 (18 )% (35 )% Operating income (loss) by segment: Offshore/Manufactured Products(2) $ 25,152 $ 17,804 $ 12,258 41 % 105 % Well Site Services(3) (1,102 ) 3,285 5,300 n.m. n.m. Downhole Technologies (6,711 ) (4,118 ) (3,337 ) (63 )% (101 )% Adjusted Segment EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure(1)): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 30,295 $ 24,442 $ 17,751 24 % 71 % Well Site Services 5,903 9,716 12,516 (39 )% (53 )% Downhole Technologies (2,877 ) (88 ) 1,042 n.m. n.m.

___________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Segment EBITDA are non-GAAP measures, see " Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information" tables below for reconciliations to their most comparable GAAP measures as well as further clarification and explanation. (2) Operating income in the fourth and third quarters of 2023 included charges of $0.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, associated with the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation of certain manufacturing and service locations. (3) Operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2023 also included $0.6 million, associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies.

Oil States International, Inc. reported net income of $6.0 million, or $0.09 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 on revenues of $208.3 million. Reported fourth quarter 2023 net income included facility consolidation charges of $0.8 million ($0.7 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share) and patent defense costs of $0.6 million ($0.5 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share). These results compare to revenues of $194.3 million, net income of $4.2 million, or $0.07 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $23.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2023, which included facility consolidation charges of $1.6 million ($1.3 million after-tax, or $0.02 per share).

For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported net income of $12.9 million, or $0.20 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $87.8 million on revenues of $782.3 million. The full-year 2023 results included facility consolidation charges of $2.5 million ($2.0 million after-tax, or $0.03 per share) and patent defense costs of $0.6 million ($0.5 million after-tax, or $0.01 per share). These results compare to a net loss of $9.5 million, or $0.15 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $74.0 million on revenues of $737.7 million reported in 2022. The 2022 results included a gain of $6.1 million ($4.6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) recognized in connection with the settlement of litigation.

Oil States' President and Chief Executive Officer, Cindy B. Taylor, stated,

" For the oil and gas industry, the year 2023 can be summarized as a year in which North American activity started to moderate, while international and offshore growth strengthened. Our fourth quarter results reflect those trends with our Offshore/Manufactured Products segment revenues growing 24% sequentially, boosted by a 39% sequential-quarter increase in project-driven revenues. This significant growth was substantially offset by the impact of declines in U.S. land-based completion activity due to an approximate 20% decline in the price of crude oil during the quarter along with continued weak natural gas prices. Despite the reduction in U.S. activity levels during 2023, Oil States reported positive operating and net income for a sixth consecutive quarter.

" We concluded the year with strong year-over-year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth, positive net income and free cash flow contributions, lower net debt and enhanced cash returns to stockholders."

Business Segment Results

(See Segment Data and Adjusted Segment EBITDA tables below)

Offshore/Manufactured Products

Offshore/Manufactured Products reported revenues of $137.9 million - the segment's highest revenue level since the fourth quarter of 2015, operating income of $25.2 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $30.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $111 million, operating income of $17.8 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $24.4 million reported in the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth and third quarters of 2023, the segment recorded charges of $0.8 million and $1.6 million, respectively, associated with the ongoing consolidation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2023 was 22%, consistent with the third quarter of 2023.

Backlog totaled $333 million as of December 31, 2023, a decrease of $15 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2023 but an increase of $25 million, or 8%, from December 31, 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 bookings totaled $120 million, yielding a quarterly book-to-bill ratio of 0.9x and a full-year ratio of 1.1x. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment received a notable production facility project award exceeding $10 million.

Well Site Services

Well Site Services reported revenues of $51.2 million, an operating loss of $1.1 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $5.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $59.8 million, operating income of $3.3 million and Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $9.7 million reported in the third quarter of 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the segment recorded $0.6 million of costs associated with the defense of certain patents related to its proprietary technologies. Adjusted Segment EBITDA margin was 12% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 16% in the third quarter of 2023 given year-end and holiday activity declines.

Downhole Technologies

Downhole Technologies reported revenues of $19.1 million, an operating loss of $6.7 million and an Adjusted Segment EBITDA loss of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to revenues of $23.4 million, an operating loss of $4.1 million and an Adjusted Segment EBITDA loss of $0.1 million reported in the third quarter of 2023. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 results were provisions for excess and obsolete inventory totaling $1.3 million.

Corporate

Corporate operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $9.5 million.

Interest Expense, Net

Net interest expense totaled $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, which included $0.5 million of non-cash amortization of deferred debt issuance costs.

Income Taxes

The Company recognized tax expense of $0.2 million on pre-tax income of $6.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company recognized tax expense of $0.2 million on pre-tax income of $4.4 million.

Cash Flows

During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company generated cash flows from operations of $4.2 million and invested $7.3 million ($6.4 million net of proceeds from sales of property and equipment) in new equipment to support future growth.

The Company also repurchased 563 thousand shares of its common stock for $3.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2023. A total of $18.1 million remains available under the Company's share repurchase authorization, which extends through February 2025.

Financial Condition

Cash on-hand decreased $5.8 million during the quarter, totaling $47.1 million at December 31, 2023. No borrowings were outstanding under the Company's asset-based revolving credit facility (the "ABL Facility") at December 31, 2023. Liquidity (cash plus borrowing availability) totaled $123.2 million at December 31, 2023, with amounts available to be drawn under the ABL Facility totaling $76.1 million. On February 16, 2024, the Company amended its ABL Facility to extend the maturity date to February 16, 2028.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Revenues: Products $ 123,444 $ 102,636 $ 101,027 $ 418,550 $ 385,564 Services 84,822 91,653 101,407 363,733 352,142 208,266 194,289 202,434 782,283 737,706 Costs and expenses: Product costs 97,291 80,188 81,606 328,815 307,371 Service costs 66,405 70,239 76,891 278,073 271,185 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense presented below) 163,696 150,427 158,497 606,888 578,556 Selling, general and administrative expense(1) 22,400 24,241 25,074 94,185 96,038 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,569 15,416 15,865 60,778 67,334 Other operating income, net(2) (229 ) (1,985 ) (275 ) (2,732 ) (7,127 ) 200,436 188,099 199,161 759,119 734,801 Operating income 7,830 6,190 3,273 23,164 2,905 Interest expense, net (1,811 ) (1,928 ) (2,333 ) (8,189 ) (10,280 ) Other income, net 177 186 1,423 849 3,315 Income (loss) before income taxes 6,196 4,448 2,363 15,824 (4,060 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (233 ) (236 ) 522 (2,933 ) (5,480 ) Net income (loss) $ 5,963 $ 4,212 $ 2,885 $ 12,891 $ (9,540 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.20 $ (0.15 ) Diluted 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.20 (0.15 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 62,483 62,651 62,678 62,690 61,638 Diluted 63,004 63,060 62,768 63,152 61,638

________________ (1) Selling, general and administrative expense for the three months and year ended December 31, 2023 included $0.6 million of costs associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies. (2) Other operating income, net for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $0.8 million, $1.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively, associated with the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. Other operating income, net for the year ended December 31, 2022 included a gain of $6.1 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service providers.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,111 $ 42,018 Accounts receivable, net 203,211 218,769 Inventories, net 202,027 182,658 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,648 19,317 Total current assets 487,997 462,762 Property, plant, and equipment, net 280,389 303,835 Operating lease assets, net 21,970 23,028 Goodwill, net 79,867 79,282 Other intangible assets, net 153,010 169,798 Other noncurrent assets 23,253 25,687 Total assets $ 1,046,486 $ 1,064,392 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 627 $ 17,831 Accounts payable 67,546 73,251 Accrued liabilities 44,227 49,057 Current operating lease liabilities 6,880 6,142 Income taxes payable 1,233 2,605 Deferred revenue 36,757 44,790 Total current liabilities 157,270 193,676 Long-term debt 135,502 135,066 Long-term operating lease liabilities 18,346 20,658 Deferred income taxes 7,717 6,652 Other noncurrent liabilities 18,106 18,782 Total liabilities 336,941 374,834 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 772 766 Additional paid-in capital 1,129,240 1,122,292 Retained earnings 284,918 272,027 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (69,984 ) (78,941 ) Treasury stock (635,401 ) (626,586 ) Total stockholders' equity 709,545 689,558 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,046,486 $ 1,064,392

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 12,891 $ (9,540 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 60,778 67,334 Stock-based compensation expense 6,954 6,852 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,798 1,886 Deferred income tax provision 226 2,020 Gains on disposals of assets (4,075 ) (2,856 ) Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - (176 ) Other, net (1,001 ) 2,066 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquired business: Accounts receivable 17,132 (35,443 ) Inventories (19,793 ) (17,364 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (11,743 ) 18,183 Deferred revenue (8,033 ) 1,554 Other operating assets and liabilities, net 1,441 (1,654 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 56,575 32,862 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (30,653 ) (20,266 ) Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment 5,253 5,877 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (8,125 ) Other, net (186 ) (211 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (25,586 ) (22,725 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Revolving credit facility borrowings 35,816 10,090 Revolving credit facility repayments (35,816 ) (10,090 ) Repayment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (17,315 ) (8,450 ) Payment of promissory note to seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - (10,000 ) Other debt and finance lease repayments (457 ) (732 ) Payment of financing costs (128 ) (105 ) Purchases of treasury stock (6,867 ) - Shares added to treasury stock as a result of net share settlements due to vesting of stock awards (1,948 ) (1,002 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (26,715 ) (20,289 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 819 (682 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,093 (10,834 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 42,018 52,852 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 47,111 $ 42,018 Cash paid for: Interest $ 7,867 $ 8,339 Income taxes, net 1,263 534

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023(2)(3) September 30,

2023(2) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023(2)(3) December 31,

2022(4) Revenues(1): Offshore/Manufactured Products Project-driven: Products $ 72,870 $ 45,527 $ 44,187 $ 189,739 $ 158,040 Services 32,875 30,391 27,254 112,742 98,968 105,745 75,918 71,441 302,481 257,008 Military and other products 10,439 7,195 9,459 32,596 32,563 Short-cycle products 21,751 27,930 24,207 106,186 92,152 Total Offshore/Manufactured Products 137,935 111,043 105,107 441,263 381,723 Well Site Services 51,208 59,831 67,689 242,633 231,189 Downhole Technologies 19,123 23,415 29,638 98,387 124,794 Total revenues $ 208,266 $ 194,289 $ 202,434 $ 782,283 $ 737,706 Operating income (loss): Offshore/Manufactured Products $ 25,152 $ 17,804 $ 12,258 $ 65,299 $ 45,268 Well Site Services (1,102 ) 3,285 5,300 13,881 4,865 Downhole Technologies (6,711 ) (4,118 ) (3,337 ) (14,884 ) (6,669 ) Corporate (9,509 ) (10,781 ) (10,948 ) (41,132 ) (40,559 ) Total operating income $ 7,830 $ 6,190 $ 3,273 $ 23,164 $ 2,905

________________ (1) The Company revised its supplemental disclosure of disaggregated revenue information in the second quarter of 2023. Prior-period disclosures of disaggregated revenue information were conformed with the current-period presentation. (2) Operating income for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 included facility consolidation charges of $0.8 million, $1.6 million and $2.5 million, respectively, associated with the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's ongoing consolidation and relocation of certain manufacturing and service locations. (3) Operating income (loss) for the three months and the year ended December 31, 2023 included $0.6 million of costs associated with the defense of certain Well Site Services segment patents related to proprietary technologies. (4) Operating income for the year ended December 31, 2022 included a gain of $6.1 million related to the Offshore/Manufactured Products segment's settlement of outstanding litigation against certain service providers.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED EBITDA (A) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Net income (loss) $ 5,963 $ 4,212 $ 2,885 $ 12,891 $ (9,540 ) Interest expense, net 1,811 1,928 2,333 8,189 10,280 Income tax provision (benefit) 233 236 (522 ) 2,933 5,480 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,569 15,416 15,865 60,778 67,334 Facility consolidation charges 825 1,649 - 2,474 - Patent defense costs 577 - - 577 - Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - - - - 620 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - - (19 ) - (176 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,978 $ 23,441 $ 20,542 $ 87,842 $ 73,998

________________ (A) The term Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income (loss) plus net interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, facility consolidation charges, patent defense costs and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes (the "2023 Notes"). Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of the Company and its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (B) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Offshore/Manufactured Products: Operating income $ 25,152 $ 17,804 $ 12,258 $ 65,299 $ 45,268 Other income, net 44 68 693 358 638 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,274 4,921 4,800 18,510 20,451 Facility consolidation charges 825 1,649 - 2,474 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 30,295 $ 24,442 $ 17,751 $ 86,641 $ 66,357 Well Site Services: Operating income (loss) $ (1,102 ) $ 3,285 $ 5,300 $ 13,881 $ 4,865 Other income, net 133 118 711 491 3,207 Depreciation and amortization expense 6,295 6,313 6,505 25,318 28,564 Patent defense costs 577 - - 577 - Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 5,903 $ 9,716 $ 12,516 $ 40,267 $ 36,636 Downhole Technologies: Operating loss $ (6,711 ) $ (4,118 ) $ (3,337 ) $ (14,884 ) $ (6,669 ) Other expense, net - - - - (86 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 3,834 4,030 4,379 16,314 17,628 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (2,877 ) $ (88 ) $ 1,042 $ 1,430 $ 10,873 Corporate: Operating loss $ (9,509 ) $ (10,781 ) $ (10,948 ) $ (41,132 ) $ (40,559 ) Other income (expense), net - - 19 - (444 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 166 152 181 636 691 Settlement of disputes with seller of GEODynamics, Inc. - - - - 620 Gains on extinguishment of 1.50% convertible senior notes - - (19 ) - (176 ) Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ (9,343 ) $ (10,629 ) $ (10,767 ) $ (40,496 ) $ (39,868 )

________________ (B) The term Adjusted Segment EBITDA consists of operating income (loss) plus other income (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, facility consolidation charges, patent defense costs and loss on settlement of disputes with the seller of GEODynamics, Inc., less gains on extinguishment of the 2023 Notes. Adjusted Segment EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for operating income (loss) or cash flow measures prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Additionally, Adjusted Segment EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has included Adjusted Segment EBITDA as supplemental disclosure because its management believes that Adjusted Segment EBITDA provides useful information regarding its ability to service debt and to fund capital expenditures and provides investors a helpful measure for comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that have different financing and capital structures or tax rates. The Company uses Adjusted Segment EBITDA to compare and to monitor the performance of its business segments to other comparable public companies and as a benchmark for the award of incentive compensation under its annual incentive compensation plan. The table above sets forth reconciliations of Adjusted Segment EBITDA to operating income (loss), which is the most directly comparable measure of financial performance calculated under GAAP.

