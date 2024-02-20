Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces EtherWave - a Driverless Solution for Android Mobile Platforms

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology, today announced the scheduled availability of its EtherWaveTM software package supporting the Company's 60 GHz IEEE 802.11ad module products. This solution provides cross platform support, enabling the modules to be used with host devices running Android, Windows and Linux.

EtherWave provides support for the standardized Communication Device Class ("CDC") Network Control Module ("NCM") interface which is natively supported on most personal computing platforms. CDC NCM provides for a more efficient method for transporting Ethernet data over USB compared to previously established protocols, such as CDC ECM and EEM. CDC NCM will allow Peraso's wireless adapter USB 3.0 connection to communicate with the host device without installation of device specific drivers and to expand the range of devices which can utilize 60 GHz wireless for multi-gigabit connectivity. The Company anticipates that its customers will use the EtherWave software package for applications such as AR/VR and tactical communications, among others.

EtherWave is in pre-release testing with customers now, and Peraso expects to have general availability supporting Android by the end of Q2 2024.

"The feedback we've received from our beta-customers is very positive. They have been able to connect handheld devices, such as Android mobile phones and tablets, with 60 GHz and realize nearly 2Gbps throughput," said Nadine Hatto Ph.D., Senior Director of Product Marketing at Peraso. "Furthermore, these data connections are free from interference from traditional Wi-Fi and offer a higher degree of physical security due to the narrow-beam radiation pattern generated by Peraso's mmWave antenna modules. The signal is also difficult to jam due to the propagation characteristics of 60 GHz signals."

Peraso provides its technology worldwide through system vendors in North America, Asia and Europe and component distributors, including Richardson RFPD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products, and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: the timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products and solutions; demand for our EtherWave software package for our mmWave products; anticipated use of mmWave by our customers and intended users of our products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor; antenna and system solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations; and other risks included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz license free and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

