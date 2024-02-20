Air Techniques, Inc.: Air Techniques Announces the Newest All-Star at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting - Popcorn Included

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator, and manufacturer of dental equipment, will be introducing their next all-star, FlowStar Nitrous Flowmeters and Components. The new FlowStar Touch and Analog will be displayed at the Air Techniques booth, #1425, and attendees will get an up-close look at these next-level nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation innovations. Attendees will also be eligible for free Garrett Popcorn, a Chicago staple, after receiving a demo of VisionX Imaging Software.



FlowStar Nitrous Flowmeters

Air Techniques FlowStar Touch, Analog, and various components and accessories, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation innovations.





Nitrous Oxide / Oxygen Sedation is the next natural fit for Air Techniques, a pioneer in air compressors and vacuum systems since 1962. Nitrous Oxide / Oxygen scavenging systems benefit from a high-quality vacuum system and can be administered safely within dental practices. Air Techniques will show FlowStar Touch, Analog, and various components and accessories.

FlowStar Touch is the next generation of nitrous oxide sedation, combining timeless elegance and superior technology. The innovative flat touchscreen control fits perfectly with modern practice. The FlowStar Analog is built with high-quality, wear-resistant materials and offers many functions that provide value to users in everyday situations. The auto-compensating total flow rate secures a balance between oxygen and nitrous gas when adjusting the N2O percentage, which saves time and costs.

"As the most trusted name in dental equipment, Air Techniques continues to bring innovations to our community," said Scott Borden, Air Techniques Vice President, North American Sales and Marketing. "Our customers inspire us to deliver products that enhance clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and overall business profitability. FlowStar and VisionX are two modern examples of our technically advanced product offering, aimed at helping today's dental professionals identify a clear choice when choosing systems for their practice."

Along with being among the first to see these new FlowStar products, the Chicago Midwinter Meeting attendees will be gifted the Chicago staple, Garrett Popcorn, for demoing Air Techniques' VisionX Imaging Software. VisionX powers ProVecta 3D Prime CBCT, among other high-tech digital products offered by Air Techniques. This software is unique in its ability to allow implant planning in just five clicks, thanks to its high level of AI functionality.

Visit Air Techniques at the Chicago Midwinter Meeting, booth # 1425, to experience VisionX Software and FlowStar Nitrous Flowmeters and Components.

Air Techniques' complete product portfolio of utility systems, digital imaging, and merchandise can equip the smallest practice to the largest university or hospital. Consistently, Air Techniques remains the leading and largest manufacturer of dental air compressors and vacuum systems in North America.

