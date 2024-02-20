STACK Construction Technologies Partners With Nearmap to Eliminate Onsite Visits and Increase Business Efficiency

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Today, STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading cloud-based construction platform, announces a partnership with Nearmap, one of the world's largest location intelligence and aerial imagery solutions providers, to improve efficiency, reduce risks, and increase bid output for subcontractors. The new integration delivers benefits by leveraging high-resolution aerial images to improve estimate accuracy and eliminate the need for onsite visits.

Exterior and site plans on existing buildings are not always available, leaving contractors to use lower-resolution satellite images and increasing safety risks, labor costs, and time wasted by performing redundant onsite visits. With the STACK and Nearmap integration, contractors can seamlessly import high-quality aerial images with automatic scaling to complete quotes. By leveraging STACK's robust takeoff and estimating tools, contractors will increase bid outputs, have greater scalability, and eliminate risk with a fully remote process.

"The partnership between STACK and Nearmap will deliver valuable impact for contractors," said Phil Ogilby, CEO and Co-Founder of STACK Construction Technologies. "With real-time access to Nearmap premium aerial imagery integrated with STACK's hyper-accurate preconstruction tools, our cloud-based platform empowers subcontractors to not only mitigate safety risks but maximize efficiency."

The integration specifically empowers roofing contractors to deliver precise and detailed estimates on projects like re-roofing, storm damage, and repairs. What used to be a time-consuming task taking hours can now be accomplished in just minutes by reducing the amount of time contractors have to spend onsite. Nearmap imagery enables roofing contractors to view hazards remotely, like building height, landscape features, and powerlines, mitigating safety risks and reducing worker's compensation rates. Estimators can expedite quote generation, ensuring customer satisfaction, while increasing their chances of securing more projects. The utilization of high-quality aerial images enhances the professionalism of the quotes, instilling confidence in project owners and assisting contractors in winning additional contracts.

"We've learned many of our customers want to choose how they access Nearmap imagery and insights within their technology stacks, which includes having the flexibility to access data instantly through the MapBrowser platform, or through a partner like STACK," said Shelly Carroll, General Manager of Geospatial Solutions at Nearmap. "Nearmap is responding to this customer need by adding flexibility and market-leading content including high-resolution 2D aerial imagery and 3D content to better support contractors, enabling our customers to work smarter and more efficiently."

"STACK and Nearmap business models are highly compatible, our commitment to improving customer's business is aligned, and we couldn't be more thrilled about the strength and quick pace at which our partnership has come together," said Ray DeZenzo, COO of STACK Construction Technologies. "We're excited to continue leveraging future Nearmap solutions and innovations as this partnership evolves."

The partnership between STACK and Nearmap marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in construction technology to streamline the preconstruction process. As industry leaders, both organizations are committed to delivering outstanding results, setting new standards for advancement, and accelerating growth for their contractor customers.

