SOBR Safe, Inc.: ALYST Health, Premier Concierge Addiction Treatment Program, Adopts SOBRsafe Technology for Client Use

Fully At-Home Alcohol Treatment Program to Offer SOBRsure Wearable Band as More Flexible, Humane Accountability Option

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that ALYST Health ("ALYST") is adopting the SOBRsafe technology for use in its concierge addiction treatment services, the first and only at-home addiction treatment program accredited by The Joint Commission - the nation's oldest and largest health care standards-setting body. ALYST has made an initial purchase of SOBRsure alcohol detection wristbands and is integrating them for client use.

"Conventional treatment centers - and conventional monitoring methods - aren't always a good fit for many people who value privacy, personalized treatment or their daily routine," stated ALYST Founder and CEO Richard Blair. "This is why we feel SOBRsure is an ideal addition to our program, which moves the point of care from the treatment center to the comfort and privacy of a client's home - without sacrificing quality. SOBRsure brings dignity and convenience to remote monitoring, and we believe it will further empower recovery success."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman and CEO Dave Gandini, "We are honored to work with ALYST, a standard-bearer for behavioral health innovation. We both seek to optimize recovery outcomes by looking beyond the walls of traditional treatment."

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real-time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

