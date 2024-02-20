Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs and BMC Announce Global Strategic Alliance to Drive Customer Growth Through Connected Digital Ops

Leading organizations around the world to benefit from the strength of Amdocs expertise coupled with BMC solutions to promote integrated services offerings for telecommunications and financial services providers to drive growth, automation and efficiencies

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, today announced a new alliance to accelerate connected digital ops across the telecommunications and financial services industries, driving growth, automation, and efficiencies for customers.

The collaboration will leverage Amdocs' position as a leading IT and network services provider to speed up and improve access to industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions from BMC. This makes autonomous IT and network operations a reality by delivering solutions capable of transforming the telecommunications and financial services industries to enable the experiences of tomorrow.

As BMC's preferred alliance for telecommunications, Amdocs will help service providers quickly and seamlessly deploy industry-specific solutions across OSS, BSS, and data workloads. This increases speed-to-market and operational efficiencies, and provides better data utilization, allowing customers to implement innovations with industrial scale and agility.

"This alliance is an expansion of our decade-long collaboration with BMC and reflects the evolution of our services offering to include the growth potential of establishing competency practices for technology vendors with adjacent offerings," said Ronen Levkovich, group president of Amdocs Global Services. "We also look forward to working with BMC's strong cross-industry footprint of global customers."

"We are excited to collaborate with Amdocs, the first industry-focused BMC global strategic alliance, to deliver unmatched value to our mutual customers, providing the telecommunications and financial services industries with solutions that will help customers compete and achieve their desired business and technology outcomes," said Paul Cant, chief revenue officer for BMC. "Together, we will provide integrated software and services, including generative AI use cases that are purpose-built for IT service and operations teams, to help our customers drive growth and thrive for years to come."

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our approximately 29,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.89 billion in fiscal 2023. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the recent attacks in Israel and evolving conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the company's customers, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the company's offerings and operations and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 filed on December 13, 2023, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on February 6, 2024.

About BMC

BMC works with 86% of the Forbes Global 50 and customers and partners around the world to create their future. With our history of innovation, industry-leading automation, operations, and service management solutions, combined with unmatched flexibility, we help organizations free up time and space to become an Autonomous Digital Enterprise that conquers the opportunities ahead.

BMC, BMC Software, the BMC logo, and other BMC marks are the exclusive properties of BMC Software, Inc. and are registered or may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or in other countries.

©Copyright 2024 BMC Software, Inc.

BMC-Run and Reinvent

www.bmc.com

