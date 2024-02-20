India's Pahal Solar says it is ramping up its solar module production capacity to 1.8 GW per year, from 800 MW at present.From pv magazine India Pahal Solar, a solar manufacturer in the Indian state of Gujarat, is expanding its PV module production capacity to 1.8 GW with the addition of a 1 GW unit. Its new factory, located in Olpad, Surat, will start production from June of this year. The company recently started building the facility. It said the new factory will be fully automated and use cutting-edge technology for the production of advanced modules. The company's existing facility produces ...

