In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) reports that Brazil currently has more than 85% renewable electricity, mainly hydropower, but with rapidly growing shares of solar and wind power. With 2.3 million rooftop PV systems installed so far and more than 90 million consumer units still available to go solar, favourable energy policies and cheap PV are encouraging the fast uptake of solar in the country.In 2023, PV uptake in Brazil grew at a rate of more than 1 GW per month (70% of that rooftop PV), and the cumulative installed PV capacity reached over ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...