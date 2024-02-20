Britta's elevation to COO comes as the AI content innovator prioritizes organizational alignment to fuel even better customer experience as it prepares for its latest generative AI offering.

Acrolinx, a global leader in SaaS enterprise editorial management and content quality improvement, proudly announces Britta Mühlenberg as its Chief Operating Officer. Britta will continue to lead the Acrolinx People Function, while expanding her responsibilities to include all post-sales customer-facing teams. This change is aimed to further emphasize the importance of leading a unified global customer organization, and providing an exceptional customer experience.

Britta joined Acrolinx as Chief People Officer more than two years ago, following over two decades of leadership experience in operations and human resources. Previously, Britta held the roles of Chief Operating Officer at Searchmetrics, several different HR and people roles at Grand Hyatt Berlin and Höffner Möbelgesellschaft, and was a Management Consultant at Accenture.

"Our entire leadership team is thrilled to elevate Britta to the role of Chief Operating Officer," said Volker Smid, Chief Executive Officer at Acrolinx. "Since joining the organization in 2021, Britta immediately demonstrated her impact, executing strategic initiatives to foster the development of our talented global workforce, prioritizing DEI and creating a high-growth environment. We're excited to watch Britta continue to thrive as she expands her role, taking the helm as the leader of operations."

Britta's appointment comes as Acrolinx prepares to launch Acrolinx One, a new generative AI solution for the enterprise, designed to maximize productivity benefits while mitigating many of the risks that generative AI poses. This release, with enterprise-grade generative AI features, empowers organizations to tune AI on their highest-quality content. This streamlines the editorial processes by cutting editorial costs, increasing content compliance and enforcing a unified brand voice. In her new role, Britta is spearheading Acrolinx's Customer Division to enhance customer retention and satisfaction as the company rolls out this latest offering.

"We are at a critical time of transformation in the industry as organizations grapple with how to integrate AI into their business strategies. Our customers which include some of the world's largest brands have always been the guiding light for Acrolinx's mission," said Britta. "I'm looking forward to further connecting with them as we enhance our platform to meet tomorrow's needs, and we're excited to soon introduce our new product that will tackle the industry's most pressing needs including the risk, compliance, and scalability of AI."

Acrolinx is a SaaS enterprise editorial management system that keeps your content aligned with your style and compliance guidelines no matter who creates it or where it originates. Acrolinx offers live editorial assistance, automation to govern your content across many different repositories, and detailed analytics about the content's quality and performance. With an infrastructure anchored in Azure AI, Acrolinx guarantees scale, future-readiness, and uncompromising security.

