Atlantic City Electric: Advocating for Energy Assistance Funding on 'LIHEAP Action Day' and Helping Light the Way for Customers To Access Critical Assistance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Today is Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Action Day and our team members are on Capitol Hill to meet with representatives and advocate for policies that protect funding for LIHEAP and support vulnerable households in South Jersey.

What is LIHEAP?

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps limited-income households with their home energy bills. Don't wait for winter heating bills to arrive before applying for help - LIHEAP is a first come, first serve program. Grants are provided in varying amounts up to $1,200, with no payback required. Requirements include a household's income, type of fuel and type of dwelling. Homeowners, renters, roomers, and subsidized housing tenants may also be eligible. Customers do not have to be behind on their bills to receive a grant.

South Jersey customers can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Community Affairs website, by contacting their local LIHEAP Agency or by calling 800-510-3102. Residents also can access the Department of Community Affairs self-screening tool to help determine what energy assistance benefits they may qualify for.

Additional Payment Assistance Is Available

We also work with our customers to help those who may be facing difficulties paying their energy bill by offering payment arrangements and helping customers secure grants and other support from several available energy assistance programs. In 2023, we helped more than 37,000 customers secure more than $50 million in energy assistance, including more than $8.3 million in LIHEAP funding.

If you do not meet LIHEAP requirements and are having difficulty paying energy bills, we are here to help. Contact our Atlantic City Customer Care team at 800-642-3780 or visit atlanticcityelectric.com/EnergyAssistance for more information.

Atlantic City Electric is a unit of Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), a Fortune 250 company and the nation's largest utility company, serving more than 10 million customers. Atlantic City Electric provides safe and reliable energy service to approximately 572,000 customers in southern New Jersey.

To learn more about Atlantic City Electric, visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric's online newsroom. Find additional information by visiting atlanticcityelectric.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/AtlanticCityElectric , and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at twitter.com/AcEleCconnect . Atlantic City Electric's mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/MobileApp.

