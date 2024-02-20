Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
ACCESSWIRE
20.02.2024
Whirlpool Corporation Named One of World's Most Admired Companies for Fourteenth Consecutive Year by Fortune

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation has once again been recognized by Fortune as one of the World's Most Admired Companies. The list includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries. Whirlpool Corporation was the second-highest ranked company in the home equipment and furnishings industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune as one of the most admired companies," said Marc Bitzer, chairman and CEO of Whirlpool Corporation. "As a company committed to improving life at home, this recognition is a testament to our people and the passion they have for helping consumers around the world."

The Most Admired Companies survey is conducted annually by Fortune and Korn Ferry, a global organizational consulting firm. Top executives, directors and financial analysts are asked to identify the companies with the strongest reputations across nine criteria, including quality of management, social responsibility and investment value. Within the home equipment and furnishings industry, Whirlpool Corporation ranked number one in use of corporate assets, social responsibility, financial soundness and quality of products/services.

Click here to see the full list of World's Most Admired Companies.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
