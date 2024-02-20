Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024
Gladstone Commercial Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) announces the following event:

What:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation's Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 Earnings Call & Webcast

When:

Thursday, February 22, 2024 @ 8:30 a.m. ET

Website:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=IR7Nw6u7

How:

By webcast -- Log on to the web at the address above

By phone -- Please call (877) 407-9045

Contact:

Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through February 29, 2024. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13742738.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on our website (www.gladstonecommercial.com).

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

For further information: Gladstone Commercial Corporation, (703) 287-5893

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
